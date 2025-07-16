Why Brock Bowers Is The Top Fantasy Football Tight End For 2025
Brock Bowers wasted no time making his presence felt in Las Vegas, quickly becoming the Raiders’ most dynamic offensive weapon as a rookie. After leading all tight ends in PPR scoring and racking up over 1,100 receiving yards, he enters the 2025 fantasy football season as a premier option at the position.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Over three seasons at Georgia, Bowers caught 170 of his 233 passes (73.0) for 2,417 yards and 24 touchdowns while chipping in the run game (18/188/4). His best year came in his freshman campaign (56/938/14). In 2023, he missed a month with an ankle injury. Bowers was a beast over three games (9/121/2, 8/160/1, and 7/132/1) from 9/23 to 10/7.
Bowers brought an edge in route running to the Raiders, inviting a high volume of targets. He led the Bulldogs three years in a row in catches, showcasing his potential to hit the ground running in the NFL. His rhythm and feel for space also grade well. Bowers gets an early knock for his blocking, but Las Vegas didn’t draft him to help their run game.
In his rookie season with Las Vegas, Bowers kicked the door in at the tight end position. He emerged as the Raiders’ top receiving target, leading to seven double-digit target games. His best value came on the road (71/783/4 on 93 targets). Bowers caught 112 of his 153 targets for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns (263.10 fantasy points in PPR formats – 1st at TE). He posted two impact games (13/123/1 and 10/142/1), with two other days (8/97/1 and 11/99).
Brock Bowers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Understanding the edge of an elite tight end can be tricky for some drafters, especially over short runs late in the season, when league and overall championships are on the line. Fantasy drafters can expect a 100-catch floor with well over 1,000 and an increase in scoring. In 2024, only seven wide receivers outscored Bowers in PPR formats.
Bowers is the top-ranked player at the position in our 2025 Tight End Rankings.