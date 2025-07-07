2025 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Brock Bowers Leads Tight Ends
Tight ends have never been more crucial in fantasy football, and the 2025 season is shaping up to be a golden age for the position. Sure, legends like Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates paved the way, and Travis Kelce turned tight end production into an art form over the last decade. But a new era has officially arrived—and its centerpiece is none other than Brock Bowers. The 22-year-old Raiders phenom set the fantasy world on fire as a rookie, hauling in 112 receptions on 153 targets for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. In full PPR formats, Bowers wasn’t just elite—he was practically unfair.
That said, he’s not standing alone atop the tight end mountain. Trey McBride, fresh off a breakout campaign and a hefty new contract, is hot on Bowers’ heels. The Arizona standout nearly matched Bowers in overall production and, had he converted more than two touchdowns in 2024, he might have been the TE1 across all formats. These two rising stars are locked in a battle for tight end supremacy—and the margin between them is razor thin.
But here’s a twist: if you're playing in Standard formats, neither Bowers nor McBride currently sits at the top. That honor goes to San Francisco’s George Kittle, who turned in a vintage season in 2024 with 78 receptions, 1,106 yards, and eight touchdowns—earning him the top spot among tight ends where touchdowns and yardage reign supreme.
Of course, the tight end talent pool runs deeper than just the elite three. Veteran staples Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews may no longer be early-round picks, but they remain high-upside options with plenty left in the tank. And if you’re looking for a late-round lottery ticket, the rookie class offers some tantalizing upside. Tyler Warren (Colts) leads the charge with a real shot to crack TE1 territory, while Mason Taylor (Jets) and Colston Loveland (Bears) are intriguing flyers who could emerge as weekly starters with the right usage.
So whether you’re playing in PPR, Half-PPR, or Standard formats, it’s time to prioritize the position like never before. Fantasy on SI’s 2025 Tight End Rankings will be your go-to cheat sheet all offseason long. Bookmark this page—our rankings update in real time as injuries happen, depth charts shift, and camp storylines evolve.
2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
