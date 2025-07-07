2025 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Brock Bowers Leads Tight Ends

Brock Bowers as a ROOKIE:



➖153 Targets

➖112 Receptions

➖1,194 Receiving Yards



The previous Rookie TE Records?



➖127 Targets

➖86 Receptions

➖1,076 Receiving Yards



He also BROKE the Record for MOST Fantasy Points by a Rookie TE (262.7)..



Brock Bowers is GENERATIONAL man