Why Dak Prescott Is Worth a Late-Round Pick in 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

Dak Prescott was one of the better quarterback values in fantasy football last season, finishing fifth at the position with 372.10 fantasy points. He did have three forgettable performances—9.70 points in Week 1, 10.50 in Week 8, and 2.50 in Week 18—but the Cowboys pulled him early from the finale after the game lost its significance in the playoff race.

The ceiling was impressive. Prescott topped 300 passing yards six times. Five of those performances came at home. He also threw four touchdown passes in two other games (237/4 and 268/4). Overall, Prescott scored at least 25 fantasy points in nine of his 16 full games, including three performances above 30 points (34.15, 30.65, and 31.60).

That high-end production is what makes Prescott such an intriguing fantasy option—and such a frustrating one. His career has been defined by dramatic swings from year to year, with injuries and inconsistent play contributing to his down seasons. But when everything clicks, Prescott has the talent and supporting cast to carry a fantasy roster.

DAK PRESCOTT ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



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He enters 2026 coming off a top-five finish and has one of the league's most dangerous wide receiver duos in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Dak Prescott 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

FullTime Fantasy Senior Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about Prescott's forecast in 2026:

Prescott’s success last year was led by the emergence of George Pickens (93/1,429/9 on 137 targets), who proved to be more than a one-trick pony. On the downside, Dallas didn’t get the best season out of CeeDee Lamb (75/1,077/3 on 117 targets) due to an unfortunate early-season high ankle sprain in Week 3 (only seven snaps with no catches, followed by three missed games).

Heading into the 2026 draft season, Prescott remains a value at quarterback. He ranks 10th in the National Fantasy Football Championship, with late ninth-round ADP (105). Dallas has depth and talent at the receiving position, giving their offense the firepower to rank highly again in all passing categories this year. Possible 5,000 combined yards with 35+ touchdowns. Shawn Childs

Managers who choose to wait on quarterback could do far worse than taking a swing on Prescott. He carries more risk than the elite options at the position, but his ceiling is high enough to make him a potential league-winning pick if he puts together another season like 2025. Given the talent surrounding him in the passing game, Prescott had massive appeal, particaurly in leagues that reward touchdown passes with six points, as opposed to just four. The Cowboys could be one of the highest-scoring offenses yet again in 2026, and that will be in large part due to their lethal aerial attack.

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