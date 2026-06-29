The top tier of QBs are the established play-callers who are capable of winning no matter the circumstances or the matchup. They are considered the "gold standard" at the position. This group includes 4 NFL MVPs and Pro Bowl-caliber players.

NFL QBs: First Tier

Joe Burrow: Whenever he's healthy, he's a perennial MVP candidate. The Bengals' success largely depends on his arm and his health. He's nearly unstoppable when his offensive line gives him a clean pocket to throw from. Expect Burrow to be in the running for NFL Comeback Player of the Year after playing in only eight games last season.

Lamar Jackson: With a new coaching staff in place and after missing the postseason for the first time in three seasons, Jackson will be ready to prove that he can still perform at an elite level and belongs in Tier 1. He will be looking to bounce back after his numbers drastically declined from the season before.

Matthew Stafford: Fresh off his MVP campaign, Stafford enters his 18th NFL season, primed for another run at a Super Bowl title before he hangs it up. He should be in the MVP conversation once again as he has two of the league's best pass-catchers in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

Josh Allen: One of the only quarterbacks who brings value in every single category. The offense is built around him, and he owns a huge percentage of his team's TDs and red-zone opportunities.

Dak Prescott: Prescott remains in Tier 1 due to his consistency. There were times when he was the highest-scoring fantasy QB, and he's almost guaranteed to deliver TDs in the red zone. If Brian Schottenheimer continues his aggressive play calling, Prescott could finish among the top five QBs.

Patrick Mahomes: After a down season, look for Mahomes to come out and regain his status as the best QB in the NFL. The offense got a boost with a revamped rushing attack, which was part of the reason Mahomes' numbers were down. The addition of Kenneth Walker III will keep defenses honest and open up the passing attack.