Why Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson Is Poised To Outperform His ADP In 2025
Jake Ferguson took a step back in 2024 due to a knee injury, a concussion, and a dip in scoring opportunities with the Dallas Cowboys, but he remains a strong candidate for a bounce-back season. With a proven track record from 2023 and an early TE14 ADP, Ferguson could deliver solid value in fantasy football drafts this year.
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Over four seasons at Wisconsin, Ferguson caught 145 of his 207 targets for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. His best opportunity came in 2021 (46/450/3). The Cowboys added him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his rookie season, Dallas gave him TE2 snaps, leading to 19 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Ferguson only had one game of value (4/40/1).
With Dalton Schultz no longer on the roster in 2023, Ferguson emerged as the Cowboys’ lead tight end. He caught 71 of his 102 targets (69.6%) for 761 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys gave him six catches or more in six contests (7/77, 7/91/1, 6/77/1, 6/44, 6/69, and 10/93/3), with the latter coming in the postseason. Ferguson scored seven of his eight touchdowns at home. His success led to him finishing ninth in tight end scoring (151.50) in PPR formats.
Ferguson sat out three games last season with a knee injury and a concussion. He had three catches or fewer in seven of his 14 starts while gaining only 8.4 yards per catch (10.7 in 2023). His best fantasy value came in four games (6/95, 7/49, 6/70, and 7/71).
Jake Ferguson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ferguson is a better player than his 2024 final stats suggest. His lack of touchdowns cost him at least 10 spots in the tight end rankings (25th) last season, which seems to be priced in with his 2025 value (14th tight end). My starting point is a 65/650/5 season, making him a slight value based on his early price point.
Ferguson is out 12th-ranked player in PPR formats in our 2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.