Why Dalton Kincaid Is the Top Tight End Sleeper in 2026 Fantasy Football

After two frustrating, injury-marred seasons, Dalton Kincaid is suddenly shaping up as one of the more intriguing value picks in 2026 fantasy football drafts. If he can finally stay healthy in Buffalo Bills offense alongside Josh Allen and DJ Moore, the breakout many managers have been waiting for could finally arrive.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid missed one of his possible 19 starts in his rookie season, leading to 81 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns on 102 targets. He had a productive six-game stretch (8/75, 5/65/1, 10/81, 5/51/1, 6/46, and 5/38) midseason, followed by three dull showings (5/21, 0/0, and 1/7). Buffalo got him more involved over his final four starts (4/87, 7/84, 3/59/1, and 5/45). His catch rate (80.2%) graded well, despite having five drops. Kincaid gained only 9.2 yards per catch.

Kincaid (44/448/2 on 75 targets) went down as a fantasy bust in 2024. He finished 30th in tight end scoring (100.80) in PPR formats while sitting out four games (knee and collarbone issues). Over the first 10 weeks, Kincaid posted three double-digit games (13.10, 11.10, and 13.10) in fantasy points while being unplayable after Week 10.

In 2025, Josh Allen appeared to be in rhythm with Kincaid over the first five weeks (4/48/1, 4/37, 5/66/1, 1/28/1, and 6/108), despite only seeing 24 targets. Injuries knocked him out of five games while seeing only rotational snaps in eight other matchups. He flashed in Week 9 (6/101/1) while scoring in three other contests (4/41/1, 3/28/1, and 6/83/1). Kincaid never had more than six targets in a game. He caught 80.0% of his 60 targets over 14 weeks (including the playoffs). Buffalo only had him on the field for 28.9% of their plays (59.9% in his rookie season).

DALTON KINCAID WHAT A CATCH TO TIE IT



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Dalton Kincaid 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Based on his injuries over the past two seasons, many fantasy game managers will fade Kincaid. He sits 12th in the early tight end rankings in the high-stakes market, making him an upside TE2 in some team structures. His stats last year, projected over a full season, paint a winning picture. When on the field, he should be the number two receiving option behind DJ Moore.

When adding his increase in scoring (seven TDs) and bigger plays (14.6 yards per catch), Kincaid brings a sleeper feel to the tight end position this draft season. Possible 80 catches for 1,000 yards and 10 scores if only the field for 17 games and receiving 65% of the Bills’ snaps.

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