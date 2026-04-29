Why James Cook is a Top-5 Running Back in 2026 Fantasy Football Leagues

James Cook has officially moved from breakout candidate to fantasy football cornerstone. After handling a true workhorse role for the Buffalo Bills in 2025, Cook enters 2026 as one of the safest and highest-upside running backs on the board.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

The Bills gave Cook a workhorse opportunity last season (342 touches – 265 in 2024 and 281 in 2023). He responded by upping his yards per rush (5.2 – career high), highlighted by gaining 20 yards or more on 13 plays, with five reaching the 40-yard mark. Cook ended the year ranked sixth in fantasy points (305.20) in PPR formats, while coming into the season as about the 14th running back drafted. Over his previous two years, he finished 11th (235.50 – 2023) and 8th (266.70 – 2024) in fantasy scoring.

Cook began last year with four consecutive games with touchdowns (5), with the latter three resulting in over 100 yards rushing (21/132/2, 19/108/1, and 22/117/1). After two dull games (15/49 and 17/87) with no catches, he posted a career-high in rushing yards (216) against the Panthers with two touchdowns. He gained over 100 combined yards in seven of his final nine starts (only two snaps in Week 18), giving him a high consistency rating, but scored five of seven touchdowns over this span in two late road games (@NE and @CLE). Cook ended his season with 141 combined yards and two catches on 26 touches in his playoff loss to the Broncos.

James Cook 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, Cook draws the fifth ranking at the running back position in the high-stakes market (PPR). He projects to be a back-end first-round fantasy selection in 2026. When at his best last season, Cook scored over 20.00 fantasy points in nine of his 18 full games, with two impact showings (33.60 and 31.10).

Buffalo had him on the field for 57.1% of their snaps, up from 46.7% in 2024. There’s something to be said for rostering a lead running back for a high-scoring team. His catch rate (82.6%) and yards per catch (9.1) over the past three seasons suggest that the Bills should get him more involved in the passing game, but that may require Buffalo chasing in more games on the scoreboard.

Cook is a special player with big play and scoring ability who is coming off three consecutive career seasons. With 1,500 combined yards, 12 touchdowns, and 30 catches, he could only be a backend top 12 running back, suggesting that Buffalo must continue to give him 300+ touches to earn his higher price point in 2026.

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