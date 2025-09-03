Why Jerry Jeudy Is A Prime Buy-Low Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 1
Fantasy football teams can often see their biggest roster improvements made on the trade block. Early in the year, managers can seek out value on opposing rosters and try to swing a trade. Let’s overview Jerry Jeudy, who is an early trade target for the 2025 fantasy football season.
2024 Season Review
Jerry Jeudy finished the 2024 fantasy football season as the WR15 in the entire league. The Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver pulled in 90 receptions, 1,229 receiving yards, and 4 touchdowns. He also proved his big-play ability with 31 receptions of at least 15 yards.
2025 Cleveland Browns Outlook
Coming off a career year, Jerry Jeudy is the clear-cut WR1 in the Cleveland Browns’ offense. Last year, only six wide receivers in the entire NFL had more targets than Jeudy did for the Browns. He looks to build off his last campaign in the upcoming 2025 season, and he is expected to have a high-volume workload for Cleveland once again.
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will be under center for the Browns to start the season. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shadeur Sanders are listed second and third on the depth chart, so there could be a quarterback change at some point in the season. While Flacco doesn't offer the youth and athleticism that the rookies do, his decision-making, composure, and accuracy will allow him to be productive for the Cleveland Browns. Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash are listed as the second and third wide receivers on the depth chart, joined by David Njoku at tight end.
The running back room is composed of Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson, and Quinshon Judkins. This trio will contribute solid production on the ground, but the team is expected to have a balanced offensive approach between passing and rushing. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is known for an offense with deep crossing routes, creating big-play opportunities for his wideouts.
Why You Should Trade for Jeudy
While the biggest concern for Jerry Jeudy’s fantasy value is the uncertainty in the Cleveland QB room, the wide receiver’s 2024 campaign proved that he is capable of producing fantasy output with any QB under center. He put up career stats in a year that four quarterbacks started for the Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Bailey Zappe. Expect Jeudy to near the 1,000 yard mark and produce another big year in fantasy football.