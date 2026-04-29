Why Khalil Shakir Could Be a Fantasy Football Fade in 2026 After Bills Add DJ Moore

Khalil Shakir has quietly become a reliable piece of the Buffalo Bills offense, but reliability doesn’t always equal fantasy upside. With Buffalo adding DJ Moore this offseason, Shakir’s path to meaningful volume and weekly ceiling games suddenly looks much narrower.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

In his third season with the Bills, Shakir emerged as their top receiving option (76/821/4 on 100 targets). Despite his success, he finished 37th in wide receiver scoring (182.50) in PPR formats. His top games (9/107 and 5/106/1) lacked explosiveness, but Shakir scored over 10.00 fantasy points in 14 of his 18 starts, giving him a consistency factor as a flex option in leagues with three wide slots in their starting lineup.

Last year, Shakir scored fewer fantasy points (167.70), but he moved up one notch to WR36. Over his 18 games (including the postseason), he caught 91 passes for 876 yards and four touchdowns on 116 targets. His catch rate (78.4%) was a plus, but Buffalo gave him most of his chances close to the line of scrimmage (9.6 yards per catch). Shakir gained 40 yards or more on three plays in the regular season, with two of those being catches that ended with long scores via short receptions.

His best two games (6/88/1 and 12/82) led to 20+ fantasy points in PPR formats. Shakir scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in eight other matchups. His opportunity increased when Dalton Kincaid was injured. Despite the appearance of growth, Buffalo only had him on the field for 57.3% of their plays. He had seven or more targets in half of his games.

Khalil Shakir goes 54 yards for another big Bills TD!



BUFvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/GUZO4L89Ww — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025

In 2025, Buffalo gave Shakir a four-year extension for $60.2 million in February, showing their confidence in him.

Khalil Shakir 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Despite his success over the past two seasons, Shakir draws a WR4/WR5 tag this year in early drafts in the high-stakes market. He brings a grinder/fill-in feel to a fantasy team due to low scoring and potential lower opportunity in 2026. Injuries helped his stats last year, but Shakir is only a 70/700/5 player if he continues to see WR2 targets in the Bills’ offense.

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