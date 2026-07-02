Why Lamar Jackson Remains an Elite Fantasy Football Quarterback Despite Durability Concerns

Lamar Jackson checks into the 2026 fantasy football season as the consensus second-ranked quarterback, trailing only Buffalo's Josh Allen.

Jackson took a step back in 2025 and slipped from the elite fantasy QB1 rankings for the first time in a long time. He got off to his usual hot start, but fought through injuries for most of the season.

His season changed dramatically after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4, forcing him to miss three games. Although Jackson returned to the lineup, he never fully regained his early-season form. Across his final nine appearances, he totaled 1,863 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions while watching his completion percentage fall to 59.9%. His rushing production also became far less explosive, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry, and he surpassed 24 fantasy points only twice the rest of the season.

Lamar Jackson Composure Against the Blitz. pic.twitter.com/nP7bt15ej0 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 22, 2026

Lamar Jackson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore's offense will also feature a different look in 2026. Tight end Isaiah Likely departed during the offseason, while the Ravens invested heavily in offensive skill talent during the NFL Draft, selecting wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, tight ends Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas, and running back Adam Randall.

We'd expect Jackson to return to form in 2026, and he deserves to be drafted as an elite QB1. However, there have to be some concerns about a 29-year-old running quarterback coming off a down season derailed by leg and back injuries.

Durability has become an increasing concern. Jackson has now missed at least four games in three of the past five seasons, and his trademark big-play ability as a runner also took a step back. After recording 51 rushing gains of at least 20 yards over his first seven NFL seasons, he failed to produce a single run of 20-plus yards in 2025, finishing with 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries.

All that being said, Jackson is still an elite option and currently boasts a QB2 price in high stakes formats. Don't let one year scare you off of him. Despite a new coaching staff and unfamiliar weapons, Jackson's combination of arm talent and rushing ability still gives him one of the highest fantasy ceilings at the quarterback position.

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