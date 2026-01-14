James Cook & Eagles Passing Attack Highlight Wild Card Round Biggest Fantasy Busts

The Wild Card Round delivered some epic performances, but it also left plenty of fantasy football managers frustrated by a few busts across every position. Let’s recap the worst outings from Wild Card Weekend, headlined by some of the biggest names in the league.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and Jalen Hurts was a big factor in that. He threw for just 168 yards and one touchdown while adding only 14 rushing yards. The Eagles struggled to move the ball efficiently, and Philadelphia now has plenty of questions to address this offseason.

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills advanced past the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they didn’t get much help from star running back James Cook. He managed just 46 rushing yards and five receiving yards and was unable to find the end zone. Cook draws another tough matchup next round against the Denver Broncos.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs and the Packers got off to a great start and had the perfect game script to lean on the run. However, they were never able to get Jacobs going, and he finished with just 58 total yards on 20 touches in the loss.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson struggled to get touches in the opening round, logging just nine carries for 27 yards and one catch for nine yards. Rhamondre Stevenson appears to have taken over as the Patriots’ lead running back.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown had a rough game this weekend, hauling in just three receptions on seven targets for 25 yards. Hurts and Brown had multiple opportunities for big plays, but the duo couldn’t connect. Trade rumors will likely surround the wide receiver this offseason.

WR Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Diggs received a light volume in the New England offense in the first round, catching just two balls for 16 yards. The game script did not favor a big night for the WR1, and he will look to bounce back against the Houston Texans next week.

WR D.K. Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf got off to a quick start with two early catches for 42 yards, but he was held quiet for the rest of the game. The Steelers appear to be headed toward a rebuild next year after Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Pittsburgh head coach.

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle had a very disappointing day for fantasy owners, but it wasn’t due to his performance. The star tight end unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles and will spend the offseason recovering.

