George Kittle Highlights the Biggest Injuries From Wild Card Round

Saturday and Sunday of the Wild Card Round produced some unbelievable games and comeback victories, but several teams got banged up in the process. Let’s take a look at the biggest injuries from winning teams in the opening round of the NFL playoffs—and how these teams will be affected moving forward.

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles as underdogs, but they lost a key piece of their offense in the process. Star tight end George Kittle was carted off the field in the second quarter and was ruled out shortly after. Postgame, San Francisco confirmed that Kittle suffered a torn Achilles. This is a big blow to the 49ers, who are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the playoffs. Tight end Jake Tonges will have to step up, and the good news for San Francisco is that he played a big role in games Kittle missed this year.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen took an absolute beating for the Bills at quarterback on Sunday. During the game, he went into the medical tent two separate times. In the second quarter, he limped off the field with a leg injury. Later in the contest, he hit his right hand on a helmet and kept shaking it until the end of the game. However, Allen pushed through the injuries and delivered a monster performance. He completed 28 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, and added 33 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Allen will look to recover this week as the Bills prepare to face the Denver Broncos in the second round of the playoffs.

WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills continue to get banged up at the wide receiver position. After Joshua Palmer was ruled out of the playoffs with an ankle injury, they lost another wideout in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gabe Davis had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter and looked very upset as he left the game. His injury hasn’t been confirmed, but it appears he suffered a serious knee injury. Brandin Cooks, Tyrell Shavers, and Keon Coleman will need to step up for the Bills as they look for a receiving threat behind Khalil Shakir.

Read More Fantasy News