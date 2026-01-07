Josh Allen’s Playoff Stats Ahead of Wild Card Weekend

Josh Allen enters this year’s NFL playoffs as the best quarterback in the field, with players such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson all missing the postseason. This represents the best opportunity of Allen’s career to win a Super Bowl.

Allen is coming off an outstanding 2025 regular season, throwing for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns. His performance earned him the top spot at quarterback in fantasy football. By combining these regular-season numbers with his career playoff statistics, we can project how Allen might perform on Wild Card Weekend as he takes on a challenging road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another year, another QB1 finish for Josh Allen 👑 pic.twitter.com/9Y4ip4bgWh — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) January 7, 2026

Josh Allen's Career Playoff Stats And Performances

Josh Allen has been outstanding in the postseason throughout his career. In 13 playoff games, he has totaled 25 touchdowns, just four interceptions, and 3,359 total yards. Allen has made the playoffs every season from 2019 through 2025, with his rookie year in 2018 being the only season he failed to reach the postseason.

In his most recent playoff run during the 2024 postseason, Allen played three games and completed 58 of 82 passes (70.7 percent) for 636 yards, averaging 212 yards per game. He threw four touchdowns with no interceptions. Despite his strong performance, the Bills ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 32–29, in the AFC Championship Game.

The year prior, in the 2023 postseason, Allen delivered a similar showing. He completed 47 of 69 passes (68.1 percent) for 389 yards, averaging 194.5 yards per game, while again throwing four touchdowns without an interception. That postseason run ended with a 27–10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

Allen’s best statistical postseason performance came during the 2021 playoffs. Across two games, he completed 48 of 62 passes (77.4 percent) for 637 yards, an impressive 318.5 yards per game, while throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. That run is remembered for the dramatic Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs, when Kansas City scored in the final 13 seconds to force overtime and eventually won 42–36, ending the Bills’ season without Allen ever getting a possession in overtime.

Upcoming Playoff Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills enter the AFC playoffs as the No. 6 seed with a 12–5 record and will face the No. 3 seed Jacksonville Jaguars (13–4) on the road. Jacksonville is led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and rookie head coach Liam Coen, and the Jaguars boast one of the league’s more productive offenses. They rank 11th in the NFL in total yards per game at 337.4 and sixth in scoring offense, averaging 27.9 points per game.

Defensively, the Jaguars present a tough challenge as well. They allow the 11th-fewest yards per game at 303.6 and the eighth-fewest points per game, surrendering just 19.8 points per contest.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is led by star quarterback Josh Allen, who has guided the Bills to the fourth-ranked offense in the league in yards per game (376.3) and the fourth-highest scoring offense at 28.3 points per game. The Bills’ defense has also been strong, ranking seventh in fewest yards allowed at 293.1 per game and 12th in fewest points allowed at 21.5 per game.

Despite Jacksonville’s strength on both sides of the ball, the matchup should not prevent Allen from posting another strong statistical performance. Given his postseason experience and consistent success throughout the 2025 season, Allen can be trusted to deliver once again in this high-stakes Wild Card matchup.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News