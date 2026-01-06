Aaron Rodgers’ Playoff Stats Ahead of Wild Card Weekend

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, having built an extensive résumé of playoff production throughout his career. During the 2025 regular season, however, he posted the lowest passing totals of any 16-game stretch in his career, throwing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Now 42 years old and widely expected to retire following the season, Rodgers enters the postseason with uncertainty surrounding his current level of performance. Let’s take a closer look at his Wild Card matchup and career playoff statistics to help project his outlook.

Aaron Rodgers’ Career Playoff Stats



Aaron Rodgers has posted a passer rating of 100.1 across 22 career playoff games, totaling 5,894 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers is playoff bound for the first time since 2021-22 season 🍿 pic.twitter.com/coqPJarpKE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2026

His most recent playoff appearance came in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. In that game, Rodgers completed 20 of 29 passes for 225 yards, did not throw a touchdown or an interception, and suffered a 13–10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2020, Rodgers experienced far greater success over two playoff games, completing 56 of 84 passes for 642 yards and five touchdowns, while throwing just one interception.

Looking back at his 2010 Super Bowl run, Rodgers delivered one of the most efficient postseason performances. Over four games, he completed 90 of 132 passes for 1,094 yards, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

Rodgers Outlook vs the Houston Texans

The Texans boast a stingy defense, allowing the fewest total yards per game (277.2), the second-fewest points per game (17.2), and generating the third-most turnovers in the league with 29. Despite that, the Steelers enter the matchup as the home team, while the Texans are listed as road favorites.

One potential boost for Pittsburgh is the return of DK Metcalf following a two-game suspension, which could provide Rodgers with a much-needed playmaking threat. Rodgers has also been efficient of late, throwing five touchdowns over his last five games without turning the ball over, suggesting that positive regression could be on the way.

#Steelers WR DK Metcalf has officially been reinstated by the NFL pic.twitter.com/PRvRakDygO — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) January 5, 2026

At this stage of his career and in this particular matchup, Rodgers profiles more as a game manager with limited upside. With the Texans favored to win, he is likely to post only modest passing numbers, and a turnover feels increasingly likely against Houston’s opportunistic defense. As a result, fantasy managers in playoff leagues should strongly consider looking elsewhere at the quarterback position.

