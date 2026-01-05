Wild Card Weekend Survivor Pool Strategy Including the Rams & More Winning Picks

The NFL playoffs bring heightened stakes, unpredictable outcomes, and the perfect setting for a Wild Card survivor pool. A survivor pool is a simple yet strategic contest in which participants pick one team they believe will win during each round of the playoffs. If the team wins, the participant survives and advances; if the team loses, they are eliminated. The challenge comes from the rule that each team can only be used once throughout the postseason, forcing players to think beyond just the current matchup and plan for future rounds.

In a Wild Card survivor pool, the action begins with the opening weekend of the playoffs, when non-bye teams face off in win-or-go-home games. As the postseason progresses through the Divisional Round, Conference Championships, and ultimately the Super Bowl, the pool continues until only one participant remains. Strategic foresight is key, as using a strong team early may leave fewer reliable options later.

The 2025 NFL season produced a competitive playoff field featuring 14 teams. In the AFC, the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars earned division titles, while the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans secured wild-card spots. The NFC playoff picture included division champions Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers, joined by wild card teams Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers. Together, these teams form the foundation of a high-stakes postseason survivor pool where every pick matters and one wrong choice can end a season instantly.

Los Angeles Rams (-10.5) Over Carolina Panthers (+ 10.5)

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts with running back Kyren Williams (23) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams are a heavy road favorite against the Panthers. Los Angeles enters the matchup as the NFC’s No. 5 seed, while Carolina is the No. 4 seed. The Panthers narrowly snuck into the playoffs with an 8–9 record, winning the NFC South despite a Week 18 loss to the Buccaneers. Carolina secured the division thanks to tiebreakers after the Falcons defeated the Saints.

The Rams boast the best statistical offense in the NFL, leading the league in both points per game (30.5) and yards per game (394.6). They are led by MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford and a loaded group of playmakers, including Puka Nacua, who posted over 1,700 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns; Davante Adams, who recorded more than 700 yards and 14 touchdowns; and Kyren Williams, who rushed for over 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns.

The Panthers have playmakers of their own, including Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Tetairoa McMillan, who totaled over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and Rico Dowdle, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and six touchdowns.

Carolina did defeat the Rams head-to-head earlier this season in Week 13, which adds intrigue to this matchup. However, expect the Rams’ explosive offense to prevail in this one.

New England Patriots ( -3.5) Over Los Angeles Chargers ( +3.5)

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots enter this matchup as home favorites against the Chargers. New England earned the No. 2 seed after a dominant 14–3 season, led by first-year Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and a breakout, MVP-caliber campaign from second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye has been outstanding, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. The Patriots boast one of the league’s most explosive offenses, ranking second in points per game (28.8) and third in total yards per game (379.4). Their balance, efficiency, and ability to finish drives have been key to their success all season.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have experienced an up-and-down year. Injuries along the offensive line have been costly, as the losses of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater for the season contributed to the Chargers allowing 60 total sacks, tied for the second most in the league. Despite those challenges, Los Angeles ranks 12th in yards per game (333.8) and 20th in points per game (21.6).

The Chargers’ offense is led by quarterback Justin Herbert, top wide receiver Ladd McConkey, and rookie running back Omarion Hampton. However, in this matchup, the Patriots appear to have a clear advantage, particularly in the trenches and in terms of overall offensive consistency.

Houston Texans ( -3.5) Over Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5)

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a defensive play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans enter this matchup as road favorites against the Steelers, despite being the No. 5 seed facing Pittsburgh’s No. 4. Houston has been powered all season by one of the league’s elite defenses. They lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed per game (277.2), rank second in points allowed per game (17.4), and are second in turnover differential at +17.

While the defense carries the team, the Texans’ offense has also been productive. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a strong season, and top playmaker Nico Collins has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards once again. With balance on both sides of the ball, Houston is a formidable team.

The Steelers barely made the playoffs, sneaking in at 10–7 thanks to a Tyler Loop missed field goal that sealed the AFC North for Pittsburgh over the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had a solid season, supported by star receiver D.K. Metcalf, while the defense remains anchored by perennial pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt.

Home-field advantage gives the Steelers some hope, but overall, the Texans are the stronger team and should be favored in this matchup.

