Will Shipley, Keaton Mitchell, And More Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 5

With injuries, bye weeks, and poor performances taking a toll on our fantasy football lineups, many of us have to stream our running backs this week. These are our top fantasy football running back streamers for Week 5.

Running Back Streamers: Week 5

RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers backfield is now a full-blown committee, with Mitchell leading that committee over Omarion Hampton in Week 4. While this might now happen every week, we now know it can happen.

Mitchell carried the ball 10 times last week and caught five of his six targets, while Hampton saw just nine carries and caught his two targets for eight yards. Mitchell also played on more snaps than Hampton, getting on the field for 37% of the offensive snaps while Hampton played on just 35%.

Over the course of four weeks, Mitchell's volume has caught up with Hampton's. Mitchell is a great streaming option this week against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Robinson had a monster game in Week 4, in which he carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards and scored three touchdowns. While this won't be the case every week since he's still Bijan Robinson's backup, he has carried the ball at least nine times in every game this season and topped double-digit carries in three consecutive weeks, while also rushing for at least 50 yards in three straight weeks.

He has also found the end zone in consecutive weeks. You can confidently plug him in as a streaming option this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

RB Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is not expected to play in Week 5 due to a hamstring injury and could miss multiple weeks, while Tank Bigsby has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks. This should leave Shipley as the clear lead back in Philadelphia.

He has a tough matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, but if Shipley sees the volume and runs well, you could plug him in as a streaming option for multiple weeks. Shipley should be picked up and can be streamed if he's available on your waiver wire.

RB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

Ekeler returned to action in Week 4 and saw four carries and two targets, which he turned into 40 yards. With Rachaad White still banged up and Ekeler now having a game under his belt, we expect him to see more work in Week 5 against the New York Giants. There is a strong chance he gets double-digit opportunities, and if he sees about five targets and a goal-line opportunity, he could be a great streaming option.



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