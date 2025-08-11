Women of Fantasy Football: Circa Women's Series Draws In Women of All Skill Levels
Fantasy football events aren't just for men. Leagues across the country are becoming increasingly inclusive, with nearly 40% of players being women. The Circa Women's Series is in its 10th year, and this year, they've added learning panels, social hours, networking, and of course, a fantasy football draft.
This event used to be by invitation only and included content creators, news personalities, and women in sports media in attendance. This year, the 2025 event is open to women of all skill levels (ages 21+) with an in-person draft experience, as well as an online option.
Attendees, both in-person and virtual, will have the opportunity to sit in on learning panels on general sports betting, fantasy football strategies, and content creation/working in sports media. There will also be a speed networking event for the ladies to get to know each other and the special guests and celebrities in attendance.
It's not just all fantasy football, all the time, though. In-person attendees will have VIP access to the Owner's Suite cabanas, sipping on complimentary drinks and noshing on food. The air-conditioned space even has its own private restroom and easy access to the pools. In addition, in-person attendees will be escorted to a private event at the Legacy Club, a rooftop bourbon bar known for its amazing views of the lights of Las Vegas.
All Skill Levels Are Welcome
Some women might be intimidated to compete in a fantasy football tournament, but this one has the most supportive community around. Women of Fantasy Football has a large, welcoming community online, amplifying female content creators and lending advice to anyone with strategy questions. You can find them on X (Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.
There are some big prizes on the line, too! League prizes include free entry into the 2026 Las Vegas Championship, and second place receives free entry into the 2026 Circa Women's Series. The overall winner of all leagues will receive a week-long trip to Maui, with second place receiving 2 free nights at Circa and dinner at Barry's Steakhouse.
You won't want to miss out on this. If you can book a last-minute flight or drive to Las Vegas, register for the in-person event. There are still a few spots available, and you'll also receive an awesome bag of goodies! If you can't make it in-person, be sure to register for the online version. There's still plenty of fun to be had virtually.