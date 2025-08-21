Xavier Legette 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers drafted Legette with the 32nd selection in the first round. His stock rose at the combine after running a 4.39 40-yard dash, giving him an edge when adding his size (6’1” and 220 lbs.). He projects as a vertical threat, but his route running is below par, and his release is questionable. More of his damage will come past the first 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Legette will win his share of jump balls and dust some cornerbacks in the deep passing game. He also excels with his open-field running.
South Carolina barely used Legette from 2019 to 2022, leading to 42 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns with some missed time in 2020 (hamstring) and 2021 (motorcycle accident). In 2023, he led the Gamecocks in catches (71) and receiving yards (1,255) while scoring seven touchdowns. He gained an impressive 17.7 yards per catch. His best production came in four matchups (9/178, 5/189/2, 9/217/2, and 9/120). Legette had a floor of five catches in 10 of his 12 starts.
Legette was on the field for 16 games in his rookie season, leading to 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 84 targets. His receptions were closer to the line of scrimmage than represented on his college resume, most likely due to a shorter passing window for Bryce Young.
His best NFL game came in Week 4 (6/76/1 on 10 targets) while only offering playable fantasy value when Legette scored (3/23/1, 4/34/1, and 4/39/1). In each case, he averaged less than 10 yards per catch. Over his other 12 outcomes, Legette had 32 catches for 325 yards and no touchdowns on 57 targets (5.38 FPPG in PPR formats). A hip injury led to him missing Week 16.
Legette gives Carolina their missing deep threat while also offering scoring ability at the goal on fades and jump balls. He brings a Deebo Samuel feel to his game, who also went to South Carolina. The Panthers gave him six rushes (24 yards) last year.
I don’t see enough in his profile to fight for him in fantasy drafts. The addition of Tetairoa McMilliam shuffles Carolina’s wide receiver structure in a positive way for Legette's game. I expect more chances downfield, but a weaker overall opportunity if Adam Thielen repeats his previous success at age 35 and stays on the field all year.
This year’s fantasy market should view him as a WR6 with upside. Legette finished 61st in wide receiver scoring (125.10 fantasy points) in 2024.
Legette is currently the WR68 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.