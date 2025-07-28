Xavier Legette, Jalen Royals Headline 2025 Fantasy Football Late-Round Wide Receivers
Finding value at wide receiver in the late rounds of your 2025 fantasy football draft can make or break your season. These late-round wideouts—Rashod Bateman, Kyle Williams, Xavier Legette, Quentin Johnston, and Jalen Royals—offer upside, breakout appeal, and sneaky fantasy relevance if the opportunity breaks their way.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Last season, Bateman started to show his draft talent. The Baltimore Ravens used him in the deep passing game (16.8 yards per catch, 11 catches of 20 yards or more, and four catches over 40 yards). He scored nine touchdowns plus two more in the playoffs.
His best fantasy value came in five games (4/121/1, 6/54/1, 3/80/2, 5/76/1, and 4/66/1). Bateman only had two games with more than four catches, and the Ravens gave him five targets or fewer in 16 of his 19 matchups, putting a premium on his scoring to earn playable fantasy value.
Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Outlook
Bateman would have much more fantasy value on a different team with many more passing attempts. I like his ability to get open in the middle of the field in the red zone, along with his value in the deep passing game. I don’t believe last year was a fluke, and his draft price point should be favorable (WR6). Next step: 60 catches for 800 yards and about seven touchdowns, suggesting a buying opportunity.
Kyle Williams, New England Patriots
At 5’11” and 190 lbs., Williams brings plus speed (4.4 40-yard dash) with an excellent release and a high chance to find daylight at the third level of a defense. His route running is limited, but he does use his deep ability to create open windows on comeback patterns. When adding his after-the-catch ability, an NFL team should have plenty of intrigue.
Unfortunately, to have success in the heat of battle, catching the ball is a major part of the equation. The challenge when playing with better quarterbacks is that it brings more velocity to the football, which, my friend, turns wide receivers into cornerbacks.
When reviewing his 2024 highlights, Williams flashed impact value anytime he caught the ball. His vision and feel for spacing in the open field were excellent. On the downside, many of his catches came via open releases, creating easy catches. The Cougars gave him chances on bubble plays and slants, along with taking advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside.
Kyle Williams Fantasy Football Outlook
Williams brings what the Patriots lack in the passing game, but he must prove his worth against better cornerbacks. I expect him to be a flash player in his rookie campaign, resulting in many down days and some explosive showings when he hits on a long scoring play.
His price point late in July in the high-stakes market makes Williams an early WR6. His range for me is between 40 and 50 catches with 600 and 750 yards with a possible handful of scores.
Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers drafted Legette with the 32nd selection in the first round. His stock rose at the combine after running a 4.39 40-yard dash, giving him an edge when adding his size (6’1” and 220 lbs.). He projects as a vertical threat, but his route running is below par, and his release is questionable. More of his damage will come past the first 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Legette will win his share of jump balls and dust some cornerbacks in the deep passing game. He also excels with his open-field running.
Legette was on the field for 16 games in his rookie season, leading to 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 84 targets. His receptions were closer to the line of scrimmage than represented on his college resume, most likely due to a shorter passing window for Bryce Young.
His best NFL game came in Week 4 (6/76/1 on 10 targets) while only offering playable fantasy value when Legette scored (3/23/1, 4/34/1, and 4/39/1). In each case, he averaged less than 10 yards per catch. Over his other 12 outcomes, Legette had 32 catches for 325 yards and no touchdowns on 57 targets (5.38 FPPG in PPR formats). A hip injury led to him missing Week 16.
Xavier Legette Fantasy Football Outlook
Legette gives Carolina their missing deep threat while also offering scoring ability at the goal on fades and jump balls. He brings a Deebo Samuel feel to his game, who also went to South Carolina. The Panthers gave him six rushes (24 yards) last year.
I don’t see enough in his profile to fight for him in fantasy drafts. The addition of Tetairoa McMilliam shuffles Carolina’s wide receiver structure in a positive way for Legette's game. I expect more chances downfield, but a weaker overall opportunity if Adam Thielen repeats his previous success at age 35 and stays on the field all year.
This year’s fantasy market should view him as a WR6 with upside. Legette finished 61st in wide receiver scoring (125.10 fantasy points) in 2024.
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Johnston came to the NFL with an edge in size (6’3” and 210 lbs.). Early in his career, he’ll work with a limited route tree while offering big-play ability to the Chargers’ offense. Johnston can be slowed off the line of scrimmage by physical defenders, but he has the wheels to win over the long field. His stature points to an edge in scoring in the red zone, while needing to improve his success in jump balls. Johnson doesn’t project as well over the short areas of the field, and his hands look questionable under duress.
When given a free release, Johnston will undoubtedly create problems for defenses, and he can get past the second level with daylight to roam. Johnston has the moves and acceleration to evade coverage well downfield, while also having a feel for winning the hand-checking battle. His hands under fire will determine his early success in the NFL.
In his rookie season, Johnston caught 38 of his 67 targets (56.7%) for 440 yards and two touchdowns. He scored 10.00 fantasy points or more in five matchups (5/50, 4/34/1, 5/52, 3/91, and 2/23/1) while failing to meet his fantasy draft expectations. Chargers gave him WR2 snaps (64.6%), but Johnston finished 74th in fantasy scoring (94.00) in PPR formats.
The Chargers had him on the field for 62.6% of their plays in 2024, giving Johnston a WR2 opportunity. Over 15 games, he caught 55 of his 91 targets (60.4%) for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Los Angeles featured him in Week 18 (13/186 on 14 targets) while also upping his role from Week 14 to Week 17 (5/48/1, 5/45/1, 3/18, and 5/48) on 31 combined targets. Johnston flashed in two earlier games (5/51/2 and 4/118/1), but he had six targets or fewer in nine of his 10 starts. An ankle injury cost him two games midseason.
Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Outlook
In the offseason, Los Angeles added Tre Harris to compete for targets with Johnston. His growth in 2024 demonstrates his value in scoring, while still leaving room for improvement in big plays. His next step should be 65 catches for 900 yards with about seven touchdowns. Heading into late July, Tre Harris has been drafted ahead of Johnston, which is something to follow over the summer. I’ll side with the more experienced player, with an ear to the coach-speak out of Chargers’ camp this summer.
Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs
In 2023, Royals was a top receiving option for the Utah State Aggies, thanks to an impressive 15 touchdowns with 71 catches and 1,080 yards. He had an elite three-game run (7/185/3, 6/140/2, and 7/125/2) while scoring a touchdown (13 total) in seven of his final eight starts.
A left injury last season led to five missed games. Royals had a slow start over his first three matchups (5/77/1, 6/47, and 4/44) before catching fire in his following four contests (10/112/1, 9/211/2, 10/155/1, and 11/188/1). He gained 15.2 yards per catch in his college career.
Royals has a natural flow to his route running and spacing of defenders. He brings a shimmy and shoulder fake after his catches at the second level of the defense, creating yards after catch. His open-field running is an edge, along with his hands. Royals’ route running has a high floor despite needing some refinement off the line of scrimmage. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His strength is the missing link to his early profile.
I see some CeeDee Lamb qualities in his game, making Royals a value at wide receiver this year in the NFL Draft. The next step in his development is proving that he can perform at a high level against more talented cornerbacks. He projects to be a volume wide receiver who can work the inside part of the field.
Jalen Royals Fantasy Football Outlook
The Chiefs added Royals with a fourth-round selection in this year’s draft. He’ll go undrafted in most 12-team leagues, but I view him as a must-follow over the summer. Kansas City will get him the ball in some way, and Royals adds more speed to the Chiefs’ wide receiving corps, another hint that Patrick Mahomes will regain a bounce in his fantasy step.