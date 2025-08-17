Zach Ertz 2025 Fantasy Football Preview: Value Pick or Injury Risk?
Zach Ertz reminded fantasy managers in 2024 that he can still be a difference-maker, finishing as the TE7 despite being 33 years old and battling a history of injuries. Now with the Washington Commanders, Ertz enters 2025 as a potential late-round steal if he can stay healthy and replicate last season’s production.
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
Over his first nine seasons in the NFL, Ertz was a top-tier tight end six times, highlighted by his success in 2018 (116/1,163/8 on 156 targets). However, he battled injuries in 2020, resulting in limited production (36/335/1). In 2021, Ertz finished fifth in tight end scoring (180.70 fantasy points) in PPR leagues, with most of the damage coming with the Cardinals (56/574/3) over 11 starts. Ertz had at least six catches in six of his final seven starts in Arizona while delivering one impact game (8/88/2).
In 2022, his season ended after 10 games due to a torn ACL in his left knee. When on the field, Ertz offered steady production in seven matchups (8/75, 6/45, 6/47/1, 6/48, 7/70, 4/34/1, and 5/40/1) while gaining a career-low 8.6 yards per catch. The Cardinals gave him double-digit targets in four games.
Washington signed Ertz to a three-million-dollar contract in March after missing 10 games in 2023 with a quad injury. His best three showings (6/21, 6/56, and 6/53) come over the first four weeks of the season, thanks to winning targets (10, 8, and 10). He only had nine catches for 57 yards and one score on 15 targets over his other four games.
After trending off fantasy teams' cheat sheets, Ertz finished with a six-year high in catches (66), receiving yards (654), touchdowns (7), and targets (91). He did most of his damage close to the line of scrimmage (9.9 yards per catch).
Washington featured him in a minimal role over his first 10 games (37/381/1 on 54 targets), leading to two playable outcomes (4/40/1 and 7/77). Ertz scored seven times over his final 10 games (including the playoffs), with only a slight bump in catches (47) and receiving yards (428). His two highlight games came in Week 17 (6/72/1) and Week 21 (11/104).
Zach Ertz 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
After ranking seventh in fantasy points (177.40) in PPR formats at age 33, Ertz has been snubbed in early drafts (22nd tight end of the board). Washington saw enough in his game to pay him $6.25 million in 2025. With 39 missed games between 2020 and 2023, I would proceed with caution but not overlook his potential value if he is free in drafts. Ertz should have a 60/600/5 opportunity if on the field for 17 games.