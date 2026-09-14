Fantasy Football Injury Outlook: Navigating the Ravens' Wide Receiver Crisis

The Baltimore Ravens' dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts was overshadowed by major blowouts to their receiving core. Both primary target Zay Flowers and promising rookie Ja'Kobi Lane exited the contest due to injuries, leaving fantasy football managers scrambling for answers ahead of Week 2.

Zay Flowers Injury Update and Fantasy Impact

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ravens WR Zay Flowers put on an absolute clinic in the first half of Sunday's contest, racking up 150 receiving yards and a 54-yard touchdown before pulling up short with a hamstring strain. The injury is particularly concerning for fantasy managers because Flowers had been battling a hamstring issue during pre-game practices throughout the week. Re-aggravating soft-tissue injuries often leads to extended multi-week absences or severely restricted snap counts upon return.

#Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who left Sunday’s win over the #Colts early, suffered a hamstring injury that is not considered serious, sources say.



He’ll have an MRI, but if it was a playoff game, he likely would’ve returned. Flowers is considered day-to-day heading into testing. pic.twitter.com/lvrtQjXAtQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2026

While Flowers will undergo imaging to determine the exact severity of the strain, fantasy managers should prepare to be without him for at least a week. If you have Flowers on your roster, benching him for Week 2 may be the safest approach, even if he manages limited practice participation. High-burst receivers reliant on speed and change of direction face significant performance dips when playing through lingering hamstring ailments.

Ja'Kobi Lane Injury Update and Fantasy Impact

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (6) celebrates after Henry scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding to Baltimore's pass-catching woes, rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane suffered a fractured wrist during Sunday's victory. Initial medical evaluations confirmed the fracture, with further testing scheduled to assess if surgical intervention is required. Lane is expected to miss several weeks, making him a prime candidate for Baltimore's Injured Reserve list.

Breaking: Ravens rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane will miss several weeks after fracturing his wrist, sources tell @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/pUvFOw8ODD — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2026

In redraft leagues with limited bench space, Lane can safely be dropped for immediate waiver wire upgrades. However, managers in deeper formats or dynasty leagues should stash the rookie in an IR slot. Lane displayed strong chemistry with the first-team offense during training camp, and his long-term fantasy ceiling remains intact once he fully recovers.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects Across the Baltimore Ravens Offense

The sudden absence of two key targets fundamentally alters how the Ravens will distribute volume, impacting every fantasy asset in this offense.

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson's elite rushing floor protects him from a total fantasy collapse, as evidenced by his early touchdown run on Sunday. However, his passing ceiling takes an immediate hit without his favorite separator downfield. Expect Jackson to rely heavily on quick-release throws and check-downs, keeping him firmly in the elite QB1 tier.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Despite a lackluster Week 1, Mark Andrews will as the undisputed lone focal point of Baltimore's tight end room. Andrews instantly reclaims his role as Lamar's primary high-volume option in the middle of the field and in red-zone opportunities, solidifying his status as a top-tier TE1 option.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman steps up as the primary outside wide receiver for Baltimore. While Bateman has struggled with consistency, potential increased target volume makes him an intriguing WR3 or Flex play off the waiver wire. Depth options like Devontez Walker will see additional snaps, but they remain risky dart-throws best left on waivers outside of deep league formats.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

With the wide receiver depth chart depleted, the Ravens offense will likely pivot to a run-heavy script. Derrick Henry should see heavy workloads to control the game clock and keep Jackson protected, cementing his status as a high-volume RB1.