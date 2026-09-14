Fantasy Football Week 1 Stock Watch: 5 Risers & 5 Fallers with Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely, and Jalen Coker

Fantasy Football Week 1 Stock Watch: 5 Risers and 5 Fallers

Opening week brought immense clarity for fantasy football managers. Separating temporary game-script noise from permanent role changes is the key to mastering the waiver wire and trade market heading into Week 2. Below are five ascending players who outperformed expectations alongside five healthy under-performers whose concerning Week 1 usage knocks them down rest-of-season rankings.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Risers

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Week 1 Stats: 8 receptions, 9 targets, 138 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Jalen Coker built on his late-season momentum by dominating as Carolina's top perimeter and deep option. Leading the team in receptions, targets, and receiving yards in a 59-37 shootout loss to Chicago, Coker hauled in a 51-yard touchdown and an eight-yard score. His instant chemistry with Bryce Young cements him as a high-volume WR3 with WR2 upside.

2. TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Week 1 Stats: 5 receptions, 6 targets, 130 receiving yards

Dalton Kincaid stepped into a focal role in Buffalo’s 36-31 win over Houston, logging a 73% snap rate—a mark he rarely sniffed last season. Serving as Josh Allen’s primary downfield target, Kincaid broke open a 35-yard reception late to secure his 130-yard day. He looks like an elite, set-and-forget top-five tight end.

3. TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Week 1 Stats: 8 receptions, 8 targets, 78 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Making a massive splash in his New York debut, Isaiah Likely exploded for a career-high 27.8 PPR fantasy points on Sunday night. Catching all eight of his targets, Likely established himself as the immediate go-to safety valve in the middle of the field, scoring on the final drive of the first half and the opening drive of the second half. His elite efficiency and immediate focal-point usage make him a priority TE1 play moving forward.

4. WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Week 1 Stats: 5 receptions, 7 targets, 94 receiving yards

Dolphins third-round rookie Caleb Douglas delivered an eye-opening NFL debut in Miami's opener against Las Vegas. Stepping straight into a starting perimeter role, Douglas led the team in receiving yards while displaying immediate downfield chemistry with Malik Willis, including explosive catches of 25 and 30 yards. With Miami lacking proven targets on the outside, Douglas is a prime waiver add with legitimate FLEX viability.

5. RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1 Stats: 16 carries, 78 rushing yards, 4 targets, 4 receptions, 28 receiving yards, 1 TD

Bucky Irving officially took control of Tampa Bay’s backfield touch distribution, logging over 65% of the offensive snaps and commanding the lion's share of high-value touches. His ability to break tackles in space and secure passing-down work locks him in as an ascending RB2 with a high weekly PPR floor.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Fallers

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jack Jones (25) in the first half at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 Stats: 3 receptions, 6 targets, 26 receiving yards

Davante Adams struggled to get going in the Rams' season-opening loss to the 49ers. Los Angeles relied heavily on multi-tight end sets, capping Adams' total route participation. With a long gain of just 13 yards and an out-of-sync connection with Matthew Stafford, Adams slides into volatile WR3 territory until route volume rebounds.

2. WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 Stats: 3 receptions, 6 targets, 28 receiving yards

George Pickens had a frustrating Cowboys debut in Sunday night's 28-20 loss to the Giants. Despite drawing six targets, an early drop halted his momentum, and he was largely erased from the offense as Dallas managed just 52 total plays. Pickens fell into a cardio-heavy role on the outside, making him a volatile WR3 option heading into Week 2.

3. RB Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

Week 1 Stats: 9 carries, 46 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 32 receiving yards

While Etienne salvaged a PPR baseline with seven catches, his rushing workload was surprisingly cannibalized in the Saints' opening loss to Detroit. Etienne logged just nine carries, while Kendre Miller matched him with nine attempts and rookie C.J. Donaldson took two carries and two targets. Siphoned goal-line and early-down carries drop Etienne from a comfortable RB1 into a volatile RB2.

4. TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Week 1 Stats: 2 receptions, 3 targets, 19 receiving yards

Mark Andrews took a back seat in Baltimore’s high-scoring win over Indianapolis. With Baltimore leaning on a balanced spread attack, Andrews saw a sharp decrease in target share and high-leverage looks inside the red zone. Andrews’ low target share caps his weekly floor, knocking him out of the elite TE1 conversation for now.

5. TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Week 1 Stats: 2 receptions, 3 targets, 14 receiving yards

Sam LaPorta posted a major dud in Detroit's season opener, earning just a 10% target share while being held largely to blocking duties on early downs. With Detroit leaning heavily on its two-headed backfield attack, LaPorta lacked the route volume needed to pay off his high draft capital. Until his target share rebounds, he carries far more volatility than managers bargained for.