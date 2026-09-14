Fantasy Football Week 1 Stock Watch: 5 Risers & 5 Fallers with Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely, and Jalen Coker
Fantasy Football Week 1 Stock Watch: 5 Risers and 5 Fallers
Opening week brought immense clarity for fantasy football managers. Separating temporary game-script noise from permanent role changes is the key to mastering the waiver wire and trade market heading into Week 2. Below are five ascending players who outperformed expectations alongside five healthy under-performers whose concerning Week 1 usage knocks them down rest-of-season rankings.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Risers
1. WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Week 1 Stats: 8 receptions, 9 targets, 138 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Jalen Coker built on his late-season momentum by dominating as Carolina's top perimeter and deep option. Leading the team in receptions, targets, and receiving yards in a 59-37 shootout loss to Chicago, Coker hauled in a 51-yard touchdown and an eight-yard score. His instant chemistry with Bryce Young cements him as a high-volume WR3 with WR2 upside.
2. TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Week 1 Stats: 5 receptions, 6 targets, 130 receiving yards
Dalton Kincaid stepped into a focal role in Buffalo’s 36-31 win over Houston, logging a 73% snap rate—a mark he rarely sniffed last season. Serving as Josh Allen’s primary downfield target, Kincaid broke open a 35-yard reception late to secure his 130-yard day. He looks like an elite, set-and-forget top-five tight end.
3. TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
Week 1 Stats: 8 receptions, 8 targets, 78 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Making a massive splash in his New York debut, Isaiah Likely exploded for a career-high 27.8 PPR fantasy points on Sunday night. Catching all eight of his targets, Likely established himself as the immediate go-to safety valve in the middle of the field, scoring on the final drive of the first half and the opening drive of the second half. His elite efficiency and immediate focal-point usage make him a priority TE1 play moving forward.
4. WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Week 1 Stats: 5 receptions, 7 targets, 94 receiving yards
Dolphins third-round rookie Caleb Douglas delivered an eye-opening NFL debut in Miami's opener against Las Vegas. Stepping straight into a starting perimeter role, Douglas led the team in receiving yards while displaying immediate downfield chemistry with Malik Willis, including explosive catches of 25 and 30 yards. With Miami lacking proven targets on the outside, Douglas is a prime waiver add with legitimate FLEX viability.
5. RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1 Stats: 16 carries, 78 rushing yards, 4 targets, 4 receptions, 28 receiving yards, 1 TD
Bucky Irving officially took control of Tampa Bay’s backfield touch distribution, logging over 65% of the offensive snaps and commanding the lion's share of high-value touches. His ability to break tackles in space and secure passing-down work locks him in as an ascending RB2 with a high weekly PPR floor.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Fallers
1. WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Week 1 Stats: 3 receptions, 6 targets, 26 receiving yards
Davante Adams struggled to get going in the Rams' season-opening loss to the 49ers. Los Angeles relied heavily on multi-tight end sets, capping Adams' total route participation. With a long gain of just 13 yards and an out-of-sync connection with Matthew Stafford, Adams slides into volatile WR3 territory until route volume rebounds.
2. WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Week 1 Stats: 3 receptions, 6 targets, 28 receiving yards
George Pickens had a frustrating Cowboys debut in Sunday night's 28-20 loss to the Giants. Despite drawing six targets, an early drop halted his momentum, and he was largely erased from the offense as Dallas managed just 52 total plays. Pickens fell into a cardio-heavy role on the outside, making him a volatile WR3 option heading into Week 2.
3. RB Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints
Week 1 Stats: 9 carries, 46 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 32 receiving yards
While Etienne salvaged a PPR baseline with seven catches, his rushing workload was surprisingly cannibalized in the Saints' opening loss to Detroit. Etienne logged just nine carries, while Kendre Miller matched him with nine attempts and rookie C.J. Donaldson took two carries and two targets. Siphoned goal-line and early-down carries drop Etienne from a comfortable RB1 into a volatile RB2.
4. TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Week 1 Stats: 2 receptions, 3 targets, 19 receiving yards
Mark Andrews took a back seat in Baltimore’s high-scoring win over Indianapolis. With Baltimore leaning on a balanced spread attack, Andrews saw a sharp decrease in target share and high-leverage looks inside the red zone. Andrews’ low target share caps his weekly floor, knocking him out of the elite TE1 conversation for now.
5. TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Week 1 Stats: 2 receptions, 3 targets, 14 receiving yards
Sam LaPorta posted a major dud in Detroit's season opener, earning just a 10% target share while being held largely to blocking duties on early downs. With Detroit leaning heavily on its two-headed backfield attack, LaPorta lacked the route volume needed to pay off his high draft capital. Until his target share rebounds, he carries far more volatility than managers bargained for.
Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.