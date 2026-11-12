Zay Flowers, Chig Okonkwo, And More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Trade Candidates For Week 10

It's not always easy to have foresight, but fantasy owners have to know when it's time to go after a struggling player and buy low on them. That is how you maximize value and build a championship team. These are the top fantasy football buy-low trade candidates for Week 10.

Buy-Low Trade Candidates: Week 10

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown has been less than spectacular this season, but this has been the case for the past couple of seasons now, and then he explodes as we get into November. Everything has been in place for Brown to be the great fantasy football running back we've seen in the past, but the production just hasn't gotten there.

As the weather gets colder in the AFC North, we start to see more running and short passes. This is when Brown takes off and becomes the RB1 he has become late in the year the past few seasons. His playoff schedule also features the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens. This is a player you should be targeting.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

There was a lot of fear surrounding Henry's fantasy value after Lamar Jackson went down for the remainder of the season. The addition of Jacoby Brissett helps negate that fear.

While bringing in Brissett won't necessarily equate to victories, it should be enough to maintain the other fantasy weapons on the team. Henry will once again be the monster he always is late in the season when the weather gets cold, and the team needs to lean on him.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

We go from Henry to Flowers, and this is a similar story, but even stronger for Flowers. If there is one thing that Brissett does as a starting quarterback, it's hyper-target "his guy". There is no reason to believe that Flowers won't be "his guy". With one trade for Brissett, Flowers went from a shaky flex option to potentially climbing back into the WR1 conversation.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo was one of our top tight end sleepers leading into the season, but a Week 1 hamstring injury seemed to derail everything. However, it looks like he is getting back on track, and we expect him to be a low-end TE1 for the remainder of the season.

You should be targeting him in trades now, and you can probably get him fairly cheaply. If you acquire him now, he will be a tight end whom you can start most weeks for the rest of the fantasy season.

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