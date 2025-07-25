2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Tight End Rankings: Elijah Arroyo Tops Tyler Warren
This was another strong tight end class 2025 NFL Draft. With rookies breaking out more often than ever before, the rookie tight ends have suddenly become fantasy relevant. These are the top five rookie tight ends for fantasy football in 2025.
1. Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
Arroyo was our top rookie tight end before Noah Fant got cut; now his stock should be to the moon in both dynasty and redraft. This year, he's going to be the only rookie tight end who finishes as a TE1. He's essentially everything that Fant was, but better because he's younger and more athletic at this point in their careers. We are confident that he will be the top rookie tight end.
2. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
We love Warren's talent, but that quarterback situation in Indy is enough to scare us away from any pass-catcher. By projecting Warren as the TE2 in this class, we are betting on Daniel Jones to win the starting job. Jones isn't great by any means, but he's a much better option for the fantasy pass-catchers than Anthony Richardson. Jones has also proven that he can get the ball to his tight end during his days with the New York Giants. This is a less-than-ideal situation, but Warren is good enough to make something out of nothing.
3. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Loveland was the top tight end taken in this year's draft, but he lands in a spot with a lot of mouths to feed and a quarterback who hasn't proven he can feed them. With DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift all drawing targets, it's hard to trust a rookie tight end to have any sort of consistent production.
4. Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor isn't a player we loved as a prospect, but he has a clear path to the starting job in New York and could legitimately be the second option in their passing attack. Unfortunately for him, the quarterback throwing the ball will be Justin Fields, which isn't great for players who you are hoping to post receiving stats. Fields also dislocated his toe in camp already, which is believed to be minor, but it is a storyline worth paying attention to if you are investing in any Jets this fantasy season.
5. Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
Ferguson edges out Oronde Gadsden II for the final spot on our list, but they were neck and neck. Ferguson is in a higher volume passing offense, and has slightly clearer path to getting meaningful snaps. However, both players are viewed as second-half of the year options at best, barring injuries.