Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet: ESPN, Yahoo, Underdog Fantasy, NFBC
If you are playing in a home ESPN or Yahoo fantasy league, my cheat sheet will speed up your learning curve and highlight many breakout, sleeper, and upside players. I've included my latest projections and bullpen depth charts.
The link below is the gateway to fantasy success, but it requires a request to access (Google Sheet).
2025 OnSI Fantasy Fantasy Baseball Highlighted Cheat Sheet, Bullpen Depth Chart, and Projections
The stretch drive of fantasy baseball drafts is here, and it's time to place bets on the top-tier talent. In a week, I'm heading to Las Vegas to play in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship, and I'm using this information to make my high-stakes draft decisions.
Over the past two and a half months, I've researched and documented well over 350 players, who can be found all over the internet under Fantasy Sports ON SI. Type in any top player's name with any of these works: profile, preview, or predictions, and you will have my supporting documentation and insights.
My cheat sheet should be advantageous in Underdog Fantasy drafts and other BestBall formats.
Projections are reference points to a player's potential and outlook, but a drafter must know the back story of all players to avoid the pitfalls of hype and injury risk. ADPs give a perspective of public opinion, which helps gauge when to fight or finesse players. To become a better decision-maker in fantasy sports, one must understand draft flow, along with these other draft components.
