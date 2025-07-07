2025 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings: Roquan Smith, Zaire Franklin Lead The Way
The debate about which fantasy football format is the best is forever raging on. Standard or PPR, Dynasty or Re-Draft? Maybe you prefer a Superflex league or TE premium scoring. The options are seemingly endless. However, the true fantasy football degenerates know that IDP leagues are the only way to go. We don't want team defense nonsense. We want to know all the players!
Who cares who the dime cornerback for the last-place team in the AFC South is? We care, that's who. Whether we are scouring the internet all summer to find camp reports on potential defensive line rotations, projecting which linebacker will emerge as an every-down option, or scrolling through our platform trying to find that safety who is CB eligible for that one extra advantage, the IDP community is dedicated on a different level.
That's why we are here to help you with our expert rankings. IDP insight isn't the easiest thing to find in this community, as we are treated like the black sheep of fantasy football because our content doesn't draw as many clicks or fit the algorithm. Well, not here at Fantasy On SI.
This season, we will be providing IDP content and rankings on a weekly basis. Because IDP players matter too!
These are our initial rankings for the 2025 Fantasy Football season, and they will continuously update as we get more information on rotations and depth charts as training camps open and reports begin to flood the news cycle.
These IDP rankings will be provided by experienced IDP players for IDP enthusiasts in even the deepest of leagues.
2025 Fantasy Football IDP Rankings
Click HERE to view our top 300 PPR, Half-PPR, and Standard rankings at all positions.