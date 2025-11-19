Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford Lead NFL MVP Race Ahead of Week 12
We are starting to get deep into the NFL season, and the NFL MVP picture is coming into focus. Our top fantasy players are also winning games for their NFL teams. This is our NFL MVP ladder heading into Week 12.
1. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Maye is currently sitting as our top MVP candidate this season. He has posted 2,836 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, and has tacked on 285 yards and two TDs on the ground. Perhaps even more importantly, he has the Patriots in first place in the AFC East at 9 - 2, with the Buffalo Bills at 7 - 3 looking up at them. The NFL loves nothing more than to build the resume of a young star quarterback by putting hardware in their trophy case. Heading into Week 12, Maye is the QB2 overall in fantasy football.
2. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
The 37-year-old Stafford is having an incredible resurgence this season. He has already thrown for 2,557 yards, 27 TDs, and just two interceptions. With both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal, he should keep racking up the numbers this season. He also has his team in first place in the NFC West with an 8 - 2 record. His lack of rushing ability is the only thing holding him back a bit in this race. That is reflected in his fantasy value as well. Despite these monster numbers, he is still just the QB6 overall in fantasy.
3. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
JT should be the favorite to win the MVP this season. Unfortunately, there is an unexplained quarterback bias when it comes to this award. He is having an unbelievable season, already piling up 1,139 rushing yards and 15 TDs, while adding on 30 receptions for 260 yards and two TDs through the air. There is no debate that Taylor has been the most valuable fantasy asset this season. While he's the RB2 overall, he's the RB1 in points per game this season.
4. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen is climbing back up after his monster Week 11 game. Last week, he scored 44.7 fantasy points in a six-touchdown performance. This season, he has thrown for 2,456 yards, 18 TDs, and seven interceptions, and rushed for 351 yards and 10 more TDs. What could hold him back is the fact that he won an MVP last year, which makes it more difficult to get another, and the fact that his team is in second place with a loss on his resume to the top-ranked Maye. However, as far as fantasy goes, he is now the QB1 overall after last week.
5. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is still clinging to the bottom of the MVP ladder, but he now has a ton of work to do if he wants to be considered a serious contender. The Chiefs have now lost two games in a row, and if the season ended today, they wouldn't be in it. His numbers are still strong enough to get him back in it. He has thrown for 2,625 yards, 18 TDs, six interceptions, while also rushing for 288 yards and four TDs. As far as fantasy goes, he is now the QB3 overall.