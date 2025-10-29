Emeka Egbuka, Tyler Warren, And 3 More NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates
We are now heading into Week 9, and the top rookies are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the draft class. The top rookies are trying to make the case for who is the best in the 2025 class. This is our Offensive Rookie of the Year ladder.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka has slowed down a bit the past few weeks, while his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has slumped, and Egbuka himself has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, he is still our frontrunner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. His production has been right up there with the top veteran wide receivers this season. He is currently the WR7 overall in fantasy football on the season. We don't expect him to slow down anytime soon, and the Week 9 bye came at the perfect time for Egbuka in the Bucs. It gives them time to get healthy and figure some things out.
2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
It hasn't taken long for Warren to establish himself as one of the best tight ends in the league. That included rookies and veterans. It took him all of one NFL series to establish himself as the focal point of the Colts' passing attack, and he hasn't looked back since. His production has been through the roof. He's currently the fantasy TE4 overall. Warren is posting prolific numbers at the same rate as the best in the game.
3. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart has been a bit up and down, but he's exciting to watch. He gets a bump because he's a quarterback, and they have an automatic edge in all of the awards categories. However, he could have a tough go moving forward as the quarterback of a losing team without his top two weapons. Both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo are out for the season. The whole Dart thing has been cute, but it's likely downhill from here as far as this season goes.
4. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty has actually been pretty disappointing this season, but there have been a ton of injuries to the best rookie rushers this season. Omarion Hampton is still on injured reserve, Skattebo is out for the season, and now Quinshon Judkins is dealing with an injury that we don't know the extent of. If Judkins is ready to roll after the Cleveland Browns' bye week, don't be surprised if he jumps right over Jeanty. Nevertheless, Jeanty is a well-known name and is going to see a ton of volume. That puts him in the mix here.
5. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
We like McMillan, and he has the talent to take off. Unfortunately, he has been held back a bit by poor quarterback play and a subpar passing attack. The hurdle that he has to jump is that there is already a wide receiver who has been much better than him. It's going to be tough to earn OROY consideration when there is a player at the same position that has been considerably better.