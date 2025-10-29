Week 8 Target Report: Kyle Pitts Sr. and Tucker Kraft Lead Tight End Targets
As we head into Week 9, it’s important to take a look back at the Week 8 target leaders. Tight ends and wide receivers were busy hauling in passes, with two fantasy football TE standouts leading the way — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. If you missed last week’s edition of the Target Report, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s edition.
Kyle Pitts Sr. and Tucker Kraft led Week 8 tight end targets with nine each
Kyle Pitts Sr. and Tucker Kraft paced Week 8 tight end targets with nine each. This marked both players’ second consecutive week with at least nine targets, as they each had 10 targets in Week 7. Both have been highly productive this season — Tucker Kraft ranks as the TE2 in fantasy, averaging 16.2 points per game, while Pitts Sr. is TE9, averaging 11.3 points per game.
These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 8:
Travis Kelce 8
Harold Fanin jr. 8
Juwan Johnson 8
Mason Taylor 8
Ja’Marr Chase leads all WRs in targets for the second straight week
Chase followed up his historic 26-target week in Week 7 with a league-leading 19 targets in Week 8. He now has four consecutive weeks with at least 10 total targets. In three of his eight games this season, he’s reached 15 or more targets, with his lowest output coming in Week 1, when he had just five targets.
7 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 8:
Rashid Shaheed 12
Chris Olave 12
Justin Jefferson 11
CeeDee Lamb 10
Ladd McConkey 10
Tetairoa McMillan 10
Rome Odunze 10
Trey McBride leads all tight ends in season-long targets
Trey McBride leads all tight ends in targets through eight weeks, totaling 66, despite having a bye in Week 8. He holds a comfortable cushion over the next closest player and should continue his success in Week 9 against the Cowboys, especially with quarterback Kyler Murray potentially returning from injury after missing the Cardinals’ previous two games.
Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:
Jake Ferguson 59
Juwan Johnson 52
Harold Fanin jr. 51
Tyler Warren 50
Ja’Marr Chase is the NFL’s overall target leader by a wide margin
Chase has a stranglehold on the NFL target lead with 99 total, with the next closest player, Chris Olave, 16 targets behind him. He’s enjoyed plenty of success this season and currently ranks as the WR1 in fantasy, despite Joe Burrow being out since the second quarter of Week 2. Chase will look to continue his dominant performance in Week 9 against the Bears.
The rest of the top 5 target leaders:
Chris Olave 83
Keenan Allen 70
Jaxon Smith- Njigba 70
Ladd McConkey 68