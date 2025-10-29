Fantasy Sports

Week 8 Target Report: Kyle Pitts Sr. and Tucker Kraft Lead Tight End Targets

Week 8 saw two tight ends leading the position in targets: Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Sr. and Green Bay Packers’ Tucker Kraft, along with several other top target leaders across the NFL.

Ryan Shea

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) prepares to take the field prior to a game Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) prepares to take the field prior to a game Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

As we head into Week 9, it’s important to take a look back at the Week 8 target leaders. Tight ends and wide receivers were busy hauling in passes, with two fantasy football TE standouts leading the way — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. If you missed last week’s edition of the Target Report, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s edition.

Kyle Pitts Sr. and Tucker Kraft led Week 8 tight end targets with nine each

Kyle Pitts Sr. and Tucker Kraft paced Week 8 tight end targets with nine each. This marked both players’ second consecutive week with at least nine targets, as they each had 10 targets in Week 7. Both have been highly productive this season — Tucker Kraft ranks as the TE2 in fantasy, averaging 16.2 points per game, while Pitts Sr. is TE9, averaging 11.3 points per game.

These TEs round out the top 5 target leaders in week 8:

Travis Kelce 8

Harold Fanin jr. 8

Juwan Johnson 8

Mason Taylor 8

Ja’Marr Chase leads all WRs in targets for the second straight week

Chase followed up his historic 26-target week in Week 7 with a league-leading 19 targets in Week 8. He now has four consecutive weeks with at least 10 total targets. In three of his eight games this season, he’s reached 15 or more targets, with his lowest output coming in Week 1, when he had just five targets.

7 other WRs saw 10+ targets in week 8:

Rashid Shaheed 12

Chris Olave 12

Justin Jefferson 11

CeeDee Lamb 10

Ladd McConkey 10

Tetairoa McMillan 10

Rome Odunze 10

Trey McBride leads all tight ends in season-long targets

Trey McBride leads all tight ends in targets through eight weeks, totaling 66, despite having a bye in Week 8. He holds a comfortable cushion over the next closest player and should continue his success in Week 9 against the Cowboys, especially with quarterback Kyler Murray potentially returning from injury after missing the Cardinals’ previous two games.

Rounding Out The Top 5 TE Target Leaders:

Jake Ferguson 59

Juwan Johnson 52

Harold Fanin jr. 51

Tyler Warren 50

Ja’Marr Chase is the NFL’s overall target leader by a wide margin

Chase has a stranglehold on the NFL target lead with 99 total, with the next closest player, Chris Olave, 16 targets behind him. He’s enjoyed plenty of success this season and currently ranks as the WR1 in fantasy, despite Joe Burrow being out since the second quarter of Week 2. Chase will look to continue his dominant performance in Week 9 against the Bears.

The rest of the top 5 target leaders:

Chris Olave 83

Keenan Allen 70

Jaxon Smith- Njigba 70

Ladd McConkey 68

More Fantasy Sports On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

Home/Rankings