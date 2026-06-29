2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Top 50 Rookie Rankings: Things Shake Up After Jeremiyah Love

While many fantasy football drafts are still a while away for many people, dynasty seasons are in full swing. The key to building your dynasty teams is acquiring the best rookies either via trade or through your rookie drafts. These are the top 50 rookies for dynasty fantasy football entering the 2026 season.

Top 50 Dynasty Rookie Rankings

1. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

2. WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

3. WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

4. WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

5. RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

6. WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

7. TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

8. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

9. WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

10. RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

11. TE Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

12. WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

13. WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

14. RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

15. WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

16. WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

17. WR De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

18. WR Elijah Sarratt, Baltimore Ravens

19. QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

20. RB Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

21. RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

22. WR Zacharia Branch, Atlanta Falcons

23. WR Chris Brazzell II, Carolina Panthers

24. RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

25. RB Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings

Picking rookies is a sensitive balance between talent and opportunity. That's why you might see running backs like Demond Claiborne and Kaelon Black who could find themselves seeing massive opportunities in the very near future well ahead of a running back like Mike Washington Jr, who has no chance at a starting role anytime soon with a young first-round running back ahead of him.

26. WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants

27. WR Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills

28. TE Eli Raridan, New England Patriots

29. TE Oscar Delp, New Orleans Saints

30. WR Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31. TE Justin Jolly, Denver Broncos

32. QB Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

33. QB Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers

34. TE Max Klare, Los Angeles Rams

35. WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

36. RB Adam Randall, Baltimore Ravens

37. RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

38. RB Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh Steelers

39. RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

40. WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

41. WR Kevin Coleman Jr, Miami Dolphins

42. WR Deion Burks, Indianapolis Colts

43. WR Bryce Lane, New Orleans Saints

44. QB Cade Klubnik, New York Jets

45. WR CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams

46. WR Brenen Thompson, Los Angeles Chargers

47. QB Garrett Nussmeier, Kansas City Chiefs

48. RB Jam Miller, New England Patriots

49. RB J'Mari Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

50. QB Taylen Green, Cleveland Browns

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