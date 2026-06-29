2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Top 50 Rookie Rankings: Things Shake Up After Jeremiyah Love
While many fantasy football drafts are still a while away for many people, dynasty seasons are in full swing. The key to building your dynasty teams is acquiring the best rookies either via trade or through your rookie drafts. These are the top 50 rookies for dynasty fantasy football entering the 2026 season.
Top 50 Dynasty Rookie Rankings
1. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
2. WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
3. WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
4. WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
5. RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
6. WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
7. TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
8. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
9. WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
10. RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
11. TE Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles
12. WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets
13. WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
14. RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
15. WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
16. WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
17. WR De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers
18. WR Elijah Sarratt, Baltimore Ravens
19. QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams
20. RB Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders
21. RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
22. WR Zacharia Branch, Atlanta Falcons
23. WR Chris Brazzell II, Carolina Panthers
24. RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
25. RB Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings
Picking rookies is a sensitive balance between talent and opportunity. That's why you might see running backs like Demond Claiborne and Kaelon Black who could find themselves seeing massive opportunities in the very near future well ahead of a running back like Mike Washington Jr, who has no chance at a starting role anytime soon with a young first-round running back ahead of him.
26. WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants
27. WR Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills
28. TE Eli Raridan, New England Patriots
29. TE Oscar Delp, New Orleans Saints
30. WR Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31. TE Justin Jolly, Denver Broncos
32. QB Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
33. QB Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers
34. TE Max Klare, Los Angeles Rams
35. WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens
36. RB Adam Randall, Baltimore Ravens
37. RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders
38. RB Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh Steelers
39. RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
40. WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
41. WR Kevin Coleman Jr, Miami Dolphins
42. WR Deion Burks, Indianapolis Colts
43. WR Bryce Lane, New Orleans Saints
44. QB Cade Klubnik, New York Jets
45. WR CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams
46. WR Brenen Thompson, Los Angeles Chargers
47. QB Garrett Nussmeier, Kansas City Chiefs
48. RB Jam Miller, New England Patriots
49. RB J'Mari Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars
50. QB Taylen Green, Cleveland Browns
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21