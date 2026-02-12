2026 Fantasy Baseball Catcher Rankings: Ben Rice vs. William Contreras

After Cal Raleigh set a new bar for elite fantasy catchers, the next tier forces managers to balance upside against track record. Ben Rice and William Contreras sit at a pivotal draft range in 2026, offering very different paths to value depending on how much risk you’re willing to absorb.

C2 – Ben Rice, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 51)

The high-stakes fantasy market has priced Rice with many proven players this year, which is somewhat surprising given his short MLB resume. He’ll turn 27 in February with 188 games of experience with the Yankees. Last season, his bat had risk against lefties (.208/17/7/18/1 over 106 at-bats). Rice was at his best over the final two months (.298/25/10/30 over 171 at-bats), highlighting his potential if given over 500 at-bats.

Rice graded well in his approach (strikeout rate – 18.9 and walk rate – 9.4). His exit velocity (93.2) ranked in the top 15 for batters with at least 100 plate appearances. He had a balanced swing path with strength in his HR/FB rate (17.1).

Over four seasons in the minors, Rice hit .282 over 836 at-bats with 167 runs, 56 home runs, 176 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. He had a higher walk rate (14.0%) and a similar strikeout rate (19.3%).

Ben Rice 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Rice has a clear path to starting at-bats at first base for New York in early January, but that could change if the Yankees sign another bat over the next two months. His upside potential is real, suggesting a neutral floor in batting average with some underlying steals on his minor league stat sheet. With 550 at-bats, Rice looks poised to smash over 30 home runs with about 90 runs and 90 RBIs. New York should hit him in a favorable part of the batting order.

C3 – William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (NFBC ADP – 51)

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game five of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In 2024, Contreras was the 23rd-best hitter based on FPGscore (3.92), thanks to career highs in runs (99), home runs (23), RBIs (92), and stolen bases (9). Unfortunately, he had regression across the board last season while maintaining his edge in at-bats (566) for the catcher position.

Contreras continues to bring a ground-ball swing path (49.8%), but his flyball rate (30.3%) drifted up slightly, giving him a three-year high. He lost his ability to barrel the ball (6.4% - 10.0% in 2024 and 9.4% in his career), with regression in his exit velocity (91.1 – 92.8 in 2024) and hard-hit rate (48.5% - 49.5%).

Despite direction in stats, Contreras showed growth in his approach (strikeout rate – 18.2% and walk rate – 12.8%). His bat had weakness against lefties (.238/24/3/17/3 over 151 at-bats). He only had six home runs and 37 RBIs over his first 336 at-bats. Contreras slipped to 77th in FPGscore (0.33).

William Contreras 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, Contreras is a coin toss with Ben Rice in drafts. He is slightly overpriced for his results last year. His bat must bring more thump and loft in 2026 for him to reach impact status in power. I trust his runs and RBIs, and I expect an uptick in batting average. Next Step: .285 with 90 runs, 25 home runs, 100 RBIs, and some help in steals.

Ben Rice vs. William Contreras 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Rice brings the higher ceiling thanks to his power profile, Yankee Stadium boost, and potential everyday role, but his short MLB résumé and platoon risk add volatility. Contreras offers a steadier floor built on volume and plate skills, though he must rediscover more loft and impact to justify his draft cost. Ultimately, I'd take Rice.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: