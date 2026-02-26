2026 Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings: Mason Miller, Edwin Diaz Lead Top 5 Relievers

The 2026 fantasy baseball closer rankings are loaded with elite velocity, massive strikeout rates, and shifting bullpen roles that will shape draft strategy. From the electric upside of Mason Miller to the proven dominance of Edwin Díaz and the rising value of Jhoan Durán, identifying the right RP1 can give your roster a decisive edge in saves and ratios.

RP1 – Mason Miller, San Diego Padres (NFBC ADP – 27)

Miller will be the top closer drafted in many leagues in 2026, but he cost fantasy drafters twice last season. The first came over a dismal six-game stretch in May (10 runs, 17 baserunners, two home runs, and 12 strikeouts over 5.2 innings), leading to two losses and two blown saves in three chances. The second issue was a surprising trade to the Padres, turning him into a setup man and crushing his playable fantasy value for saves (2).

His season opened with an electric run over 12 games (1.50 ERA, 0.667 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 12.0 innings) when Miller converted all 10 of his saves. After his May slump, he converted 10 of his next 12 save tries, with a stellar ERA (1.29) and WHIP (0.714) with 67 strikeouts over 42.0 innings. His season ended with 21.1 consecutive shutout innings with 42 strikeouts.

His average fastball (101.2 mph) ranks among the top of the league in velocity, and he threw it 51.7% of the time. Batter struggled with his four-seamer (.162 with 52 strikeouts) and his slider (.104 BAA with 59 strikeouts). Miller threw a changeup only 22 times, resulting in one hit and one strikeout.

Despite his success in 2025, the Padres’ top reliever only threw 57.4% first-pitch strikes, resulting in a losing walk rate (4.1). His ceiling would be over the chart if Miller upped his success to 65% or higher. Despite his command issues, he finished with his highest strikeout rate (15.2 – 17.4 with the Padres) in his career. Almost half of right-handed batters struck out against him (65 Ks over 132 plate appearances).

Mason Miller 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: His split closing role last year led to Miller ranking 16th in FPGscore (-0.10) for relief pitchers. If he finished with 40 saves, his rating would move to +3.74 (4th). Miller should also get more wins in San Diego (one in 2025 and three in his career). With 70 appearances, I could see 125 strikeouts with dominating stats in ERA, WHIP, and saves. Last year, the Padres’ relievers had 49 saves and 44 wins.

RP2 – Edwin Diaz, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 30)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz (3) throws in the bullpen during spring training camp. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Dodgers swooped in and signed Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal, a year after ponying up $72 million for Tanner Scott. He comes off his fourth season in his career with a sub-2.00 ERA. In three of these years, Diaz showed better command (2.1, 2.6, and 2.8 walks per nine) while maintaining an edge strikeout rate (13.3 – 14.5 in his career).

The Mets’ relievers had 40 saves last season, with Diaz converting 70% of them. Despite his rebound in command, he had a sharp decline in his first-pitch strike rate (55.2%), compared to a career-best 71.1% in 2022 (61.9% in 2024).

Diaz struggled in back-to-back games (five runs, seven baserunners, and one home run over 1.2 innings) in April, with a down month in August (four runs, 11 baserunners, and two home runs over 9.0 innings with 15 strikeouts). He had an electric 17-game run between June and July (no runs, 13 baserunners, and 25 strikeouts over 17.1 innings).

His average fastball (97.3 mph) remains an edge. Diaz relies on two elite pitches (four-seamer – .128 BAA and slider – .172 BAA with 59 strikeouts). He had similar success against right (.171 BAA) and left (.158 BAA) batters.

Edwin Diaz 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Diaz was the second-best reliever in 2025 based on his FPGscore (3.95). Last year, the Dodgers’ bullpen had 45 saves, which were divided up by 12 pitchers. Los Angeles would love to have two arms secure most of their closing chances this year. I expect Tanner Scott to get about one-third of their chance, suggesting a 35-save ceiling for Diaz. Great arm, pitching for the best MLB roster, setting the stage for his best overall season since 2018.

RP3 – Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners (NFBC ADP – 33)

Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (75) pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Munoz comes over the best season, leading to a career-high in saves (38) and a new low in his ERA (1.73). He opened the year with 23.2 scoreless innings with 16 baserunners and 29 strikeouts, but Munoz still blew two of his 19 save chances. His best value came at home (0.95 ERA, 0.953 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 28.1 innings), due to batters hitting .147 against him.

His average fastball (98.5 mph) has drifted back slowly after peaking in 2022 (100.3). Munoz dominated with his high usage (52.5%) slider (.100 BAA with 65 strikeouts). He struggled to finish off batters with his four-seamer (.250 BAA with 13 strikeouts) and low-volume sinker (.265 BAA with seven strikeouts). Munoz also throws a show-me changeup (not hits allowed).

Seattle’s top reliever brings a groundball approach (51.5%), leading to a career low HR/FB rate (4.8%). Despite this direction, batters finished with a four-year high hard-hit rate (39.6%).

Andres Munoz 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Last year, the Mariners’ bullpen had 35 wins and 43 saves (11th). Munoz brings an exciting arm who must unlock his command (4.0 walks per nine) to reach an explosive ceiling in strikeouts. He brings plenty of heat, with an exceptional swing-and-miss slider, suggesting further growth in 2026.

RP4 – Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians (NFBC ADP – 34)

Smith signed with the Guardians in 2022 as an undrafted free agent after an uneventful three seasons at Hawaii (4-4 with a 4.54 ERA, 1.470 WHIP, 113 strikeouts, and one save over 117.0 innings). His arm improved in the minors (3.61 ERA, 1.210 WHIP, and 262 strikeouts over 167.0 innings) while working in a closer role (33 saves). His command (4.6 walks per nine) was a liability.

In his first year with Cleveland, the Guardians cleaned up his mechanics, leading to phenomenal growth in his strikeout ability (walk rate – 2.0) and one ball leaving the yard over 75.1 innings. Smith worked off a four-seamer (.173 BAA – 91 strikeouts), split-finger fastball (.167 BAA), and slider (.333 BAA).

The Emmanuel Clase suspension cleared the way for Smith to close games for the Guardians over the last two months. Over his previous 28 outings, he converted 13 of his 16 saves, with an exceptional combination of walks (2) and strikeouts (39) over 27.2 innings (2.60 ERA and 0.685 WHIP). His walk rate (2.3) and strikeout rate (12.7) graded as plus assets. Smith’s arsenal offered an elite edge vs. left-handed batters (.157 BAA with 57 strikeouts over 142 plate appearances).

His average fastball (96.4 mph) was the best of his career. He threw his four-seamer (70.1%) of the time, with batters hitting .162 and striking out 77 times. His split-finger fastball had more value vs. lefties (.196 BAA) than right-handed batters (.310 BAA). He must improve the value of his slider (.300 BAA) against righties to sustain long-term success in the ninth inning. Smith held hitters to a 4.0% barrel rate in 2025.

Cade Smith 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Volume of innings looks to favor Cleveland’s top closing option this season, based on his appearances over the past two years (74 and 76). Smith was the 12th-best reliever last season despite closing for only two months. He has 14 wins over the previous two years, and I would expect the Guardians to pitch him in tie games.

Cleveland’s bullpen had 37 wins and 47 saves last season, and they tend to produce many save chances for their closer. I like his profile and potential more than Edwin Diaz's and Andres Munoz's for different reasons. Let’s go with five wins and 40 saves with over 100 strikeouts and favorable success in ERA and WHIP.

RP5 – Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia Phillies (NFBC ADP – 35)

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Phillies acquired Duran at the trade deadline last season for C Eduardo Tait and SP Mick Abel. He comes off his best season in terms of success and opportunity (72 appearances). Philadelphia unlocked his command, leading to only one walk over 20.2 innings with 27 strikeouts. Duran set a career high in wins (7), saves (32), and innings pitched (70). He finished with a new top in his first-pitch strikeout rate (64.2%).

Despite his high level of success, right-handed batters hit .278 against Duran, but they only had six extra-base hits over 126 at-bats. Base stealers (13-for-14) have an advantage over him. He allowed a career-high hard-hit rate (41.6%) while remaining a high-volume groundball pitcher (65.0%).

His average fastball (100.5 MPH) was just below Mason Miller's. Duran throws his sinker (.233 BAA) as his top usage pitch (40.0%). Batters struggled to his four-seamer (.209 BAA), curveball (.185 BAA), and his show-me slider (.167 BAA). He allowed sixteen singles to right-handed batters over 63 at-bats.

Jhoan Duran 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Duran ranked fifth in FPGscore (3.48) for relief pitchers. The Philles tied for second in saves (47) last season, with the bullpen picking up 33 wins. Philadelphia wants to feature a workhorse closer, suggesting a push toward a career-high in saves. His ability to induce groundballs can lead to some quick outs and double plays, limiting his ceiling in strikeouts. On the rise with improved command and a better save opportunity, Duran will be a highly sought-after closer this draft season.

Closers remain volatile, but Miller’s strikeout ceiling, Díaz’s Dodgers context, and Durán’s workhorse role put them in position to anchor the saves category. Whether you chase upside with Cade Smith, bet on growth from Andrés Muñoz, or pay for stability at the top, securing one of these elite relievers can stabilize your ratios while winning you the ninth inning.

