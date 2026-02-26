2026 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Rankings Featuring Bobby Witt Jr. & Elly De La Cruz

Shortstop is once again the engine of elite fantasy baseball roster construction in 2026, loaded with five-category superstars and high-floor anchors in the early rounds. From 40/40 upside to batting-title stability, these rankings break down the most valuable shortstops based on ADP, underlying metrics, and lineup context.

SS1 – Bobby Witt, Kansas City Royals (NFBC ADP – 3)

Witt underachieved expectations last year after posting explosive stats in 2024. Despite his regression, Witt was still ranked seventh in FPGscore (7.93). He led the American League in hits (184) for the second consecutive year, while also setting a new career high in doubles (47) at the expense of his home runs (23).

Both his strikeout rate (18.2%) and walk rate (7.1%) backed up in 2025. Witt has maintained a strong RBI rate in every year in the majors, but he failed to match his elite level (21.7%) last season (16.5%). His average hit rate (1.696) moved in the wrong direction, suggesting closer to 25 home runs rather than 35 home runs. Witt also had a pullback in his contact batting average (.369 – .398 in 2024).

His exit velocity (93.3) and hard-hit rate (48.5%) were career highs while continuing to have a reasonable floor in his launch angle (15.2) and barrel rate (12.5%). Witt extended his streak with a flyball swing path (42.8%), but his HR/FB rate (10.6%) is well below that of the elite power hitters.

Witt hit well against lefties (.328), but only one ball left the park, leading to only 12 RBIs. Over his last 72 games, he hit .308 with 53 runs, 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.

Bobby Witt 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Over the past three seasons, Witt has been a top-six hitter in each year while providing a high floor in all five categories. His batting average in 2024 (.332) could be an outlier, but he still ranked seventh last year. I love his potential, and the Royals’ lineup is getting better. If the stars align, Witt has 40/40 potential with plenty of help in the other three categories. He’s only missed 10 games over the past three seasons.

SS2 – Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (NFBC ADP – 10)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws for first to force out right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The loss of 30 stolen bases by De La Cruz cut into his fantasy advantage last year. He finished 14th in FPGscore (6.17) for hitters, compared to fifth in 2024 (9.50). His contact batting average (.371) remains in a favorable area, but below last year's success (.400). De La Cruz shaved off over five percentage points in his strikeout rate (25.9% - 31.3% in 2024). He continued to post a favorable walk rate (9.6%).

His regression in his average hit rate (1.669) was tied to a spike in his ground-ball rate (51.3%) and a lower launch angle (7.6). De La Cruz also lost momentum in his exit velocity (91.0), barrel rate (10.2%), and hard-hit rate (44.1%). As a result, his flyball rate (31.3%) remains low, with a sliding HR/FB rate (15.7% - 19.1% in 2024 and 24.5% in 2023).

De La Cruz struggled against left-handed pitching (.236/25/5/26/6 over 199 at-bats), and on the road (.243/49/12/40/17 over 325 at-bats). Before the All-Star break, his bat was more of a fantasy asset (.284/72/18/63/25 over 370 at-bats), highlighted by a lower strikeout rate (24.3%). Unfortunately, he gave back his early gains over his final 259 at-bats (.236/30/4/23/12).

Elly De La Cruz 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Some drafters will look to avoid De La Cruz due to possible batting average risk due to his high strikeout rate. His ability to hit for a high average when putting the ball in play paints an elite ceiling with more growth in his approach. His second hurdle is adding more loft to help his home run total. There’s a 30/50 season coming, and his runs and RBIs will come along for the ride.

SS3 – Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (NFBC ADP – 14)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Henderson opened last season on the injured list due to a side injury. He missed seven games, and Baltimore kept him on the sidelines for one other game all year. The only category improvement was stolen bases (30). As a result, Henderson slipped to 36th in FPGscore (3.17) after ranking seventh in 2024 (8.39).

He had a sharp decline in his average hit rate (1.601), an area of strength over his previous two seasons (1.916 and 1.881). Henderson continued to have a favorable contact batting average (.359). His RBI chances (360, 348, and 353) have been low over the past three seasons, compared to the best run producers in the majors. He had four home runs or fewer in each month, with a two-month run in batting average midseason (.319/33/5/28/8 over 185 at-bats). Henderson was a liability at the plate against lefties (.224/16/3/19/5 over 192 at-bats).

His exit velocity (92.1) and hard-hit rate (49.0%) remain favorable, but Henderson finished with a career low in his barrel rate (8.5%), with minimal change in his launch angle (9.5). He finished with a career-high in his groundball rate (48.3%), leading to a lower flyball rate (31.0%). His HR/FB rate (12.3%) was well below his career-best in 2024 (23.9%).

Gunnar Henderson 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: I had high hopes for Henderson last year, but his down season takes away some of his luster in 2026. He scored over 100 runs twice, hit over 30 home runs, and stole 30 bases in a season. All of this adds up to a special player if they come in the same year. The addition of Pete Alonso adds protection to him in the lineup and ensures Henderson will have an uptick in runs scored. He has the tools to be a five-category stud, suggesting a .290/115/30/100/30 season.

SS4 – Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 18)

Over the past four years, Lindor ranked 10th (6.97), 10th (6.64), 8th (7.72), and 8th (7.71) in FPGscore for hitters, giving fantasy teams a high foundation in four categories. His jump in runs scored last year was helped by Juan Soto and Pete Alonso hitting behind him in the lineup. He averaged 111 runs, 32 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 30 steals over the last three years.

His exit velocity (90.5) aligned with his career average, while maintaining a home run-producing launch angle (15.1). Lindor posted a three-year low in his barrel rate (8.8 – 13.6% in 2024). He had a slight pullback in his HR/FB rate (15.0%) and his flyball rate (40.2%). Lindor lowered his strikeout rate (17.9%) while maintaining a favorable walk rate (8.9).

He struggled against left-handed pitching (235/34/7/26/15 over 200 at-bats) and on the road (.215/44/12/37/18 over 317 at-bats). Lindor also lost his feel at the plate in June and July (.205/31/8/26/7 over 205 at-bats).

Francisco Lindor 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Over the past four seasons, Lindor has never let down his fantasy supporters. The Mets' lineup takes an offensive hit after losing Pete Alonso, suggesting fewer runs for New York’s shortstop. At some point, he will miss some time, resulting in a pullback in fantasy value. The law of averages suggests Lindor is a fade, and the changes in offensive personnel may be the reason to avoid a potential pitfall to a fantasy lineup. His resume speaks for itself, and I don’t expect him to slide in drafts.

SS5 – Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies (NFBC ADP – 28)

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Turner comes off his best season in stolen bases (36) since 2018. He led the National League in batting average (.304) for the second time. A hamstring in September cost him three weeks. His average hit rate (1.503) was a five-year low, suggesting a sliding floor in home runs. Turner continues to have a contact batting average (.371), which pairs well with his improved strikeout rate (6.7%).

His exit velocity (89.3) was a tick below his career average (89.5), with a slight bump in his hard-hit rate (42.1% - 41.1% in his career). Turner’s slide in power was tied to fewer barrels (5.8%) and a declining launch angle (9.1 – 11.6 in 2024 and 13.0 in 2023). His flyball rate (32.9%) was a six-year low while setting a career low in his HR/FB rate (9.4% - peak of 17.4% in 2020 and 14.1% in 2024).

He had an unusual home run split at home (two over 388 at-bats) and on the road (13 over 312 at-bats). Turner was on a productive five-category path over the first three months (.295/58/11/39/20 over 342 at-bats). Over his final 247 at-bats, he hit .316 with 36 runs, 30 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases, but only four balls left the yard. Most of his second-half success came in August (.336/20/3/20/10 over 125 at-bats).

Trea Turner 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Turner ranked 20th in FPGscore (5.63) last year, up from 29th in 2024 (3.00 – 41 missed games). This draft season, he is the 22nd hitter selected in the first third of January in the high-stakes market. His decline in power seems to be an outlier based on his career body of work. Turner projects as a four-category edge at a minimum. Possible 95+ runs, 20 home runs, 70+ RBIs, and about 30 steals. His batting average will beat the league average, with a chance to be a plus-plus asset.

Drafting the right shortstop can define your category balance, whether you’re chasing power-speed dominance or a high-average run producer. With multiple players capable of finishing as the overall No. 1 hitter, this position remains one of the most impactful building blocks in 2026 fantasy baseball leagues.

