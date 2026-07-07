2026 Fantasy Football: Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles Lead Top Rookie IDP Targets

This 2026 NFL rookie class is full of talented prospects, especially the defensive players. Rookies always signify a fresh start, and hopefully these rookies can help fantasy owners (preferably in dynasty and keeper leagues) on the way to a league championship. Whether you play in All-IDP format or mixed in with offensive players, here are some of the top rookie defenders to spend a quality draft pick on.

Caleb Downs: Dallas Cowboys

Downs joins a revitalized and Cowboys defensive unit in dire need of a tone-setter after struggling mightily in every aspect last season. A complete player with elite versatility, he is capable of lining up everywhere on the field as a special hybrid safety who can do a little bit of everything.

IDP Fantasy Rookie Tip 🧠



Dynasty Managers pay attention to Caleb Downs.



257 tackles in 44 NCAAF games & now stepping into a DAL DEF desperate for playmakers. Pairing w/ J. Thompson will create NFL’s top safety duos.



Don’t let Downs slip past the late 1st in rookie drafts. pic.twitter.com/3e2vOFXKtP — IDP+ | #1 IDP Fantasy Football Hub | DFS Experts (@IDP_Plus) May 14, 2026

The former Buckeye is the ultimate chess piece. He has a high tackle floor and a big-play ceiling. Voted the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Downs is an aggressive ball-hawk who can create turnovers with his football IQ. He is adept at reading and diagnosing plays pre-snap, which is why he lines up near the box or close to the line of scrimmage.

Sonny Styles: Washington Commanders

Styles is another enticing rookie from Ohio State who is sure to garner a lot of attention in fantasy football. A converted safety turned linebacker, he's a surefire tackler whom head coach Dan Quinn will deploy all over the field. He not only stops the run, but he is also capable of dropping into coverage and playing sideline to sideline in pursuit of ball carriers. In today's NFL, coaches are needed who are able to scheme to a player's strengths.

The Commanders finally have that in defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Styles is a candidate to be the "green dot" LB, which is a huge responsibility for a rookie. He has one of the highest ceilings, and Washington's coaching staff has discussed several roles for him. In IDP-only formats, Styles hovers around the 13th overall selection. He would be a nice selection in dynasty and keeper formats as he should become a franchise cornerstone for years.

David Bailey: New York Jets

The Jets drafted one of the class's best pass rushers. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has a clear plan on how to use the talented rookie. He will be a LB in the 3-4 base defense, but it was also confirmed that he will play DE when the Jets convert to a 4-man front. The coaching staff will also install multiple sub-packages where Bailey can best utilize his lightning-fast first step. The Jets finished 27th in total sacks a season ago, and they are counting on Bailey to come in and help increase that number. According to TheIDPShow.com, Bailey's overall ADP is 90, and he should produce double-digit sacks for fantasy owners.

Rueben Bain Jr.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bain Jr. was a huge reason the Miami Hurricanes' defense finished 12th overall in college football. He grabbed the attention of NFL scouts as a standout freshman, but his 2025 season solidified his first-round status. Despite falling down draft boards, the Bucs felt like his relentless motor would make him a natural fit in their defensive scheme. One of his strongest attributes is being able to exploit gaps in the offensive line. He also excels at disrupting the timing of QBs. He never takes a play off and has an advanced pass-rush repertoire.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles' defenses play aggressively, and Bain Jr. fits that mold perfectly. His combination of power and initial burst should translate well to the NFL, and it should allow him to have an edge in one-on-one opportunities. Bain Jr. is much more than your average pass-rusher. He's a proven run-stopper as well, giving him a more stable floor in weekly scoring. According to YahooSports.com, Bain Jr. had an elite 28.6% pass-rush win rate and led all FBS players with 83 QB pressures, finishing with a 92.9 pass-rush grade.

Arvell Reese: New York Giants

The Giants have some big names on the defensive side of the ball, including Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter. They are just a few of the premier talents on a defense with so much potential. The Giants were able to add another valuable piece to their defensive unit after drafting Reese out of Ohio State. He is capable of playing both inside and outside LB, giving the Giants' coaching staff the freedom to line him up anywhere.

Dynasty IDP Fantasy Football



Top 12



1. Arvell Reese

2. Caleb Downs

3. Sonny Styles

4. David Bailey

5. Rueben Bain Jr.

6. Mansoor Delane

7. Anthony Hill Jr.

8. Dillon Thieneman

9. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

10. Keldrick Faulk

11. Akheem Mesidor

12. Jermod McCoy — Skrip (@P2WFantasy) April 15, 2026

Because other star players on the Giants' defense will occupying blockers, Reese should find plenty of mismatches and log opportunities to make splash plays. His versatility should allow him to play the majority of the defensive snaps, and he can also cover TEs and RBs out of the backfield on third downs.