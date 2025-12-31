Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson Headline 2026’s Most Polarizing Fantasy Players

As the 2025 fantasy football season comes to a close, managers are already turning their attention to 2026. Now is the perfect time to evaluate players who could make or break your draft strategy, those polarizing fantasy assets whose talent and potential are matched only by the risk and uncertainty surrounding them.



From injury concerns to shifting roles and evolving team dynamics, understanding these players’ upside and pitfalls will be crucial for gaining an edge and building a championship-caliber roster next season. Let’s dive in.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as the best quarterback in the NFL, is typically drafted highly in fantasy football based on name value. However, he doesn’t provide the same rushing upside as QBs like Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson, who often finish higher in fantasy scoring.

Mahomes finished the 2025 season with a torn ACL but hopes to return by Week 1 next year. Before the injury, he averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game, highlighted by a career-high rushing season with 422 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns. This ranked him 4th among fantasy quarterbacks in points per game, behind Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Drake Maye.

If healthy next season, Mahomes should be one of the top quarterbacks off the board in drafts. Fantasy managers should proceed with caution due to the uncertainty surrounding his ACL recovery.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Going into the final week of the regular season, Justin Jefferson sits at WR26, averaging 11.4 fantasy points per game. The 2025 season marked the worst of his career, as he faces the possibility of losing his streak of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons—needing 53 yards in the final game to maintain the milestone.

This season’s production is far below his typical output, as Jefferson has recorded at least 1,400 yards in four of his previous five seasons. The disappointing year comes after he was selected as a top-three pick in most fantasy drafts.

The decline came despite Jefferson playing in all 16 games and can largely be attributed to the Vikings’ inconsistent quarterback play. J.J. McCarthy led the rotation under center, while Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer also made starts for Minnesota.

Despite the down year, Jefferson is still projected to be a first-round fantasy pick in upcoming drafts. His ultimate value, however, will likely hinge on who is under center for the Vikings at the start of the 2026 season.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is having a down season, rushing for just 1,140 yards and 7 touchdowns, a steep drop from his historic 2,005-yard, 13-touchdown campaign last year. As a result, he has fallen short of expectations, especially considering he was a top-5 pick in many fantasy drafts this season.

In fantasy football this season, Barkley currently ranks as RB14, averaging 14.5 points per game and totaling 232.3 fantasy points. With the Philadelphia Eagles likely to rest starters in Week 18, he may finish the regular season without adding to his point total.

Looking ahead, Barkley will enter his age-29 season next year and is projected to be a first-round pick in fantasy drafts again. However, uncertainty remains about the type of production he will deliver and whether he can live up to the high expectations that come with such an early selection. His bounce-back potential is undeniable, but it remains to be seen if he can replicate his peak performance

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J .Brown

A.J. Brown, typically a top-2 round pick in fantasy drafts, was used sparingly early in the 2025 season, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in 4 of his first 7 games. The Eagles appeared to lack an offensive identity during this stretch, which limited his production.

However, both Brown and the Eagles have picked up their pace since Week 6. From Week 6 through Week 17, AJ Brown has scored at least 11.9 fantasy points in all but one game, proving that he remains one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He currently ranks as WR9 in fantasy, averaging 14.7 points per game and totaling 220.3 fantasy points. Similar to Saquon Barkley, Brown may rest in Week 18, potentially ending his season without adding to his totals.

It’s clear that when used properly, Brown has the talent to be a top-tier WR in fantasy football; he just needs the reps and opportunities to showcase it.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb missed some time this season but performed well when healthy. Typically a top-5 fantasy draft pick, Lamb disappointed some managers this year due to missing three games and losing some targets to George Pickens, who is a pending free agent.

Despite these setbacks, Lamb still averaged over 15 fantasy points per game, demonstrating that he remains a top-tier wide receiver. He has recorded 1,000-yard seasons every year since 2021, with the only exception being his rookie campaign in 2020.

Looking ahead, some uncertainty surrounds his value due to a potential reunion with George Pickens in Dallas and his ability to stay healthy. Nevertheless, when on the field, Lamb has proven he can consistently produce at an elite level.

