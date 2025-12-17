Jonathan Taylor, More Running Backs Reign Supreme in 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft

The calendar may still say early, but it’s never too soon to start forecasting the top of the board. This early 2026 fantasy football mock draft focuses exclusively on the first round in a 12-team PPR league, where elite production, weekly consistency, and game-changing upside matter most.

With only twelve picks to work with, this round is all about separating true cornerstones from the rest of the field. These selections are based on projected roles, long-term talent, and how players profile in a points-per-reception format where target volume and offensive involvement can define a season.

While injuries, contracts, and coaching changes will inevitably shift the landscape before 2026 arrives, this first-round mock offers an early look at who belongs in the conversation as potential league-winners. There are even a few picks here that might surprise, including players from unique positions or those poised to bounce back.

Let’s break down the opening round and see how the top of the 2026 draft board takes shape.





Round 1, Pick 1: RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

In 2025, Taylor has been one of the best running backs in both the NFL and fantasy football. He currently ranks as the No. 2 running back in points scored, behind only Christian McCaffrey, and third in overall points, trailing just McCaffrey and Josh Allen. With Taylor in his prime, his age and performance make him the perfect choice for the No. 1 overall pick.

Round 1, Pick 2: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bijan has been a fantasy stud in 2025. He ranks as the No. 4 running back in fantasy and has proven himself as one of the best dual-threat backs in the game. At just 23 years old, he projects well into the future and should continue to be a top pick in fantasy drafts, especially since running backs remain king in fantasy football.

Round 1, Pick 3: WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase makes a strong case for being the best wide receiver in football. For much of the season, he was the No. 1 WR in fantasy, but a few off weeks and a missed game due to suspension dropped him to fifth. With a healthy Joe Burrow in 2026, Chase has the highest upside among wide receivers and could once again lead the league in targets, as he has in 2025.

Round 1, Pick 4: RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

CMC has once again been the RB1 in fantasy and the overall points leader in 2025. Despite being ranked fourth on this list due to his age and injury concerns, don’t be surprised if he continues his dominance in 2026.

Round 1, Pick 5: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs has been a fantasy stud for the Lions this season, ranking third among running backs in fantasy points. His dual-threat ability and explosiveness make him an easy choice near the top of fantasy drafts.

Round 1, Pick 6: RB De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Achane has ranked as the RB5 in 2025, and his explosiveness has been on full display this season despite some inefficiency in the Dolphins’ offense. While the team may look different in 2026 with potential changes looming, Achane should continue to be a dominant force in fantasy lineups.

Round 1, Pick 7: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN has been the WR1 in fantasy this season, marking a massive breakout for both him and the Seahawks. He would rank higher on this list, but we want to see if Sam Darnold can maintain his production. JSN’s value is unquestionable, and he makes an excellent selection at this spot.

Round 1, Pick 8: WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Puka and the Rams have dominated this season. Nacua ranks as the second-highest wide receiver in points scored and has been consistently dominant week after week. He should continue to be a top force in fantasy drafts for years to come.

Round 1, Pick 9: WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb missed a significant portion of the season due to injury, so it hasn’t been the year he hoped in terms of overall points. His teammate George Pickens also took some of his volume, but with Pickens potentially moving to a new team in 2026, Lamb should be back to his dominant ways.

Round 1, Pick 10: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. M | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Amon-Ra St. Brown has continued to do what he does best: score touchdowns. He ranks as the WR3 in fantasy, tallying 11 total touchdowns, second only to Davante Adams’ 14. St. Brown should continue to dominate and find the end zone frequently in the Lions’ high-powered offense in 2026.

Round 1, Pick 11: TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride has been the top tight end in fantasy this season, leading all tight ends in both fantasy points and targets by a wide margin. If he can replicate this success in 2026, he could justify sneaking into the first round of drafts, a feat that’s quite rare for tight ends.

Round 1, Pick 12: WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It’s been a down year for Justin Jefferson in 2025, as he fell to WR26 in fantasy football. Much of this decline can be attributed to inconsistent quarterback play. Given Jefferson’s talent and with the hope of a leap forward from QB JJ McCarthy, he should have a strong chance to bounce back in 2026.

