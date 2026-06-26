2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Can Dak Prescott Crack The Top 5?
We are getting closer to the start of the fantasy football season, and it's time to update our rankings. Here, we are going to focus on the highest-scoring position, the quarterbacks. We will go 24 quarterbacks deep here to list all starters for Superflex leagues.
Many of the same faces are near the top of the rankings, with Drake Maye making a huge jump from last season after his monster sophomore season. However, he is still looking up at the perennial fantasy stars Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
There has been a ton of shakeups in the middle of the rankings with some players ascending and some stars falling off. Injuries and opportunities are also major factors here. Patrick Mahomes is beginning to climb back up the rankings a bit after positive reports out of Kansas City, while quarterbacks like Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, and Jared Goff are still struggling below consensus rankings. CJ Stroud also completely missed the cut in our top-24 rankings.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
9. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
13. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
14. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
15. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
16. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
17. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
19. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
20. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
22. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
24. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
There you have our top 24 quarterback rankings. We will have more extensive rankings out soon. A lot can still change between now and when draft season picks up in late July and early August.
We have a few players well above consensus, like Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray, with plenty of other fantasy favorites down in the rankings. These quarterbacks are sure to be shuffled around even further as we get into training camp.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21