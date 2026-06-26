2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Can Dak Prescott Crack The Top 5?

We are getting closer to the start of the fantasy football season, and it's time to update our rankings. Here, we are going to focus on the highest-scoring position, the quarterbacks. We will go 24 quarterbacks deep here to list all starters for Superflex leagues.

Many of the same faces are near the top of the rankings, with Drake Maye making a huge jump from last season after his monster sophomore season. However, he is still looking up at the perennial fantasy stars Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

There has been a ton of shakeups in the middle of the rankings with some players ascending and some stars falling off. Injuries and opportunities are also major factors here. Patrick Mahomes is beginning to climb back up the rankings a bit after positive reports out of Kansas City, while quarterbacks like Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, and Jared Goff are still struggling below consensus rankings. CJ Stroud also completely missed the cut in our top-24 rankings.

Quarterback Rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

9. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

11. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

13. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

14. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

15. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

16. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

17. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

19. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

20. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

21. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

22. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

24. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

There you have our top 24 quarterback rankings. We will have more extensive rankings out soon. A lot can still change between now and when draft season picks up in late July and early August.

We have a few players well above consensus, like Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray, with plenty of other fantasy favorites down in the rankings. These quarterbacks are sure to be shuffled around even further as we get into training camp.

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