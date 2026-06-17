Chase Brown is Among 5 of the Safest Draft Picks in 2026 Fantasy Football

Fantasy football is a game of risk. You draft players based on that risk, and where their reward outweighs the risk, they become a net-positive addition to your team. However, not every player must carry that level of volatility. Sometimes we wish upon a safe pick. A consistent pick that is to deliver an offset to the risk that other players on our team may carry. These are 5 of the safest fantasy football draft picks in 2026.

QB, Dak Prescott

Positional Ranking: QB11

The Cowboys will be pass-heavy in year No. 2 of Brian Schottenheimer. In that offense, Prescott has a very high floor. He passed for over 4,500 yards in 2025, and he returns much of the same supporting cast that features CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson.

Prescott will lack a high ceiling given that he does not run the football. Nonetheless, there is no reason to expect a decline in this offense. They are as predictable as any team will come this season.

RB, Chase Brown

Positional Ranking: RB12

The Bengals have an identical depth chart to the season prior. Chase Brown is the RB1 and beloved by this coaching staff. Samaje Perine backs him up at 30 years of age. Tahj Brooks is the unthreatening RB3.

We know that a healthy Joe Burrow can make the Bengals a potentially top-5 NFL offense. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, that will be the high-floor expectation. Brown himself will have the usage and the touchdown opportunity. The only risk would be health, and that is equally a risk for everyone. Brown is not injury-prone

RB, Travis Etienne Jr.

Positional Ranking: RB18

The Saints signed Etienne Jr. with the sole purpose of him becoming RB1. Alvin Kamara will not threaten that circa 2026. Kellen Moore wanted Etienne Jr., and now he has him. The expectation? Bring the Saints to become a top-10 offense. Whether that happens or not, Etienne Jr. will have 18-25 touches per game with a high expected red zone touch rate.

WR, DJ Moore

Positional Ranking: WR29

Moore is a Buffalo Bill and is the WR1 among them all. Khalil Shakir is the WR2 and plays in the slot. Other than that, Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman suggest zero risk to Moore. Palmer is nothing more than a WR3, and Coleman has performed below average so much that the Bills have been rumored to trade him away.

Whether Coleman could even rise, or not, he will not rise to threaten Moore. Josh Allen expects to have another MVP-caliber year, and that will take place with no doubt that Moore is the WR1, commanding well over 20% of his targets.

TE, Tyler Warren

Positional Ranking: TE5

Shane Steichen slotted Warren in for a high rate of touches right away in 2025. Across Warren's 17 games played, he had 76 receptions for 817 yards and 4 touchdowns. Now with Michael Pittman Jr. out of town, Warren will only rise even further in his target share. Shane Steichen will continue to use Warren in a multitude of ways, and better yet, Daniel Jones is back healthy, much better than having Philip Rivers throwing footballs out of retirement.

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