2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Omarion Hampton Climbs Into The Top 5
The 2026 fantasy football season is quickly approaching, and we are once again updating our rankings. Here, we will be focusing on the most important fantasy position, the running backs. Hitting on a star running back could be the biggest key to winning a fantasy championship, especially with fewer and fewer bell-cow running backs with each passing season.
At the top of our rankings, you'll see one glaring absence, with Christian McCaffrey barely cracking the RB1 as the RB12 overall. That will be our most polarizing ranking, and we completely understand the allure of CMC. Nevertheless, we aren't drafting an oft-injured running back, now on the wrong side of 30, coming off the most carries in his career in a season that saw his efficiency dip. There are too many red flags there for us.
Omarion Hampton finds himself in the top five, ahead of Ashton Jeanty, who falls just outside of the top 10. After the top 12, everybody is going to have a different order, and we are no exception. Some players you'll find higher than consensus, with others being lower.
Running Back Rankings
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
6. James Cook, Buffalo Bills
7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
13. Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints
14. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
15. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
16. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
17. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
18. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
19. Breece Hall, New York Jets
20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
21. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
22. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
24. David Montgomery, Houston Texans
25. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
26. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
27. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
28. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
29. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
30. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
32. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
33. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
34. Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
36. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
The running back rankings can change drastically throughout the offseason, so be sure to come back and check our updated rankings. As we get news out of training camp, things change quickly come draft season.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21