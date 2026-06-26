2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Omarion Hampton Climbs Into The Top 5

The 2026 fantasy football season is quickly approaching, and we are once again updating our rankings. Here, we will be focusing on the most important fantasy position, the running backs. Hitting on a star running back could be the biggest key to winning a fantasy championship, especially with fewer and fewer bell-cow running backs with each passing season.

At the top of our rankings, you'll see one glaring absence, with Christian McCaffrey barely cracking the RB1 as the RB12 overall. That will be our most polarizing ranking, and we completely understand the allure of CMC. Nevertheless, we aren't drafting an oft-injured running back, now on the wrong side of 30, coming off the most carries in his career in a season that saw his efficiency dip. There are too many red flags there for us.

Omarion Hampton finds himself in the top five, ahead of Ashton Jeanty, who falls just outside of the top 10. After the top 12, everybody is going to have a different order, and we are no exception. Some players you'll find higher than consensus, with others being lower.

Running Back Rankings

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

6. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

13. Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

14. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

15. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

16. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

17. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

18. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

19. Breece Hall, New York Jets

20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

21. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

22. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

24. David Montgomery, Houston Texans

25. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

26. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

27. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

28. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

29. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

30. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

32. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

33. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

34. Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

36. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

The running back rankings can change drastically throughout the offseason, so be sure to come back and check our updated rankings. As we get news out of training camp, things change quickly come draft season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News