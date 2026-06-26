2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Tyler Warren Comes In At The No. 2 Spot
We are quickly approaching the 2026 fantasy football season, with most training camps opening up in just about a month. Because of this, it is time for us to continue updating our rankings.
The next position we are covering is the tight ends. Tight ends are the most polarizing and unpredictable position when it comes to fantasy drafts. Not necessarily the order the tight ends are picked in, but where they are picked overall.
However, our rankings could end up being a bit polarizing, starting right from the top. Consensus rankings have Brock Bowers back in the top spot, while we have him down at No. 3, which seems to be eliciting quite the response.
Still, our top seven tight ends as a whole are generally in line with most rankings, even if the order is swapped around a bit, but ours gets very different after that. We are particularly high on some players like Dallas Goedert and Chig Okonkwo, while much lower on other players like Sam LaPorta and Oronde Gadsden. These rankings have been shaken up since the last time we posted them.
Tight End Rankings
1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
2. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
5. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
6. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
10. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
12. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
13. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
14. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
15. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
16. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
17. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
18. Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
19. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
20. AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
21. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers
23. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
24. Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
These rankings look a lot different from they did just a few weeks ago and will continue to change. There are some injured stars who could climb or fall based on injury updates throughout the summer. Most notably, Tucker Kraft and George Kittle. Travis Kelce could also move up or down the rankings based on the health updates of Patrick Mahomes.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21