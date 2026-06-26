2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Tyler Warren Comes In At The No. 2 Spot

We are quickly approaching the 2026 fantasy football season, with most training camps opening up in just about a month. Because of this, it is time for us to continue updating our rankings.

The next position we are covering is the tight ends. Tight ends are the most polarizing and unpredictable position when it comes to fantasy drafts. Not necessarily the order the tight ends are picked in, but where they are picked overall.

However, our rankings could end up being a bit polarizing, starting right from the top. Consensus rankings have Brock Bowers back in the top spot, while we have him down at No. 3, which seems to be eliciting quite the response.

Still, our top seven tight ends as a whole are generally in line with most rankings, even if the order is swapped around a bit, but ours gets very different after that. We are particularly high on some players like Dallas Goedert and Chig Okonkwo, while much lower on other players like Sam LaPorta and Oronde Gadsden. These rankings have been shaken up since the last time we posted them.

Tight End Rankings

1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

2. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

4. Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

5. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

6. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

10. Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

11. Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

12. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

13. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

14. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

15. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

16. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

17. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

18. Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

19. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

20. AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

21. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

23. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

24. Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

These rankings look a lot different from they did just a few weeks ago and will continue to change. There are some injured stars who could climb or fall based on injury updates throughout the summer. Most notably, Tucker Kraft and George Kittle. Travis Kelce could also move up or down the rankings based on the health updates of Patrick Mahomes.

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