Why Jonathon Brooks May Be the Carolina Panthers' Biggest X-Factor

One of the most interesting storylines for the Carolina Panthers in 2026 is the return of running back Jonathon Brooks.

A second-round pick of the Panthers in 2024, Brooks began his career while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in college, and then he suffered the same injury once again late in his rookie season, which led to him missing all of 2025.

As a result, Brooks, who is now finally healthy and has been taking part in practice this offseason, is facing a crucial season for his young career.

Brooks figures to be tasked with taking the role vacated by Rico Dowdle, who left in free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes Brooks the biggest X-factor for the Panthers in the eyes of FOX Sports' Ben Arthur.

"Brooks, a 2024 second-round pick, missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL tear," Arthur said. "If he's healthy and lives up to his draft slot, it would take a tremendous amount of pressure off Bryce Young in a pivotal year for the quarterback and the Panthers. There’s a void in Carolina’s backfield after the free-agent departure of Rico Dowdle, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season."

A consistent rushing attack can be a quarterback's best friend by slowing down the pass-rush and taking a ton of pressure off the signal-caller in general.

The Panthers need their rushing attack to step up in 2026 in order to put Bryce Young in the best possible position to succeed, which is paramount for their season. Brooks stepping into Dowdle's role is a huge part of Carolina being able to do that.

Jonathon Brooks' 2026 outlook

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We know Brooks was highly-touted coming out of college. We need not look any further than the pick the Panthers used on Brooks to know that.

But he remains a total wild card after two significant knee injuries in the span of a little over a year. We can say Brooks has looked good during the offseason program, but we're reserving total judgement until the pads come on at training camp next month.

If all goes well, Brooks will emerge from training camp as the RB2 behind Chuba Hubbard, but there's absolutely a scenario in which Brooks assumes the RB1 duties at some point. After all, we saw Dowdle wrestle the job away from Hubbard temporarily in 2026.

But whether he's RB1 or RB2, last season showed there's enough runway for two backs to thrive, so Brooks is in a good place to finally get his career going in 2026.