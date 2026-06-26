2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Falls Out Of The Top 3

The 2026 fantasy football season is getting closer in a hurry. With the season now just over two months away, we are once again updating our fantasy rankings. Next up are the wide receivers. This is where the bulk of your team's fantasy points will likely come from. They have huge upside with a lot more options than you have at other positions.

We are standing strong with some of our boldest rankings here. Rashee Rice is staying at No. 7 despite his offseason issues, and we are keeping Malik Nabers inside of our top-10 despite his injury concerns. That could always change, but for now, we aren't concerned about these young stars.

After being traded to the New England Patriots and paired with Drake Maye, AJ Brown has climbed into the top-five with DeVonta Smith falling just outside the WR1s back in Philadelphia. That trade will likely be the biggest of the fantasy offseason.

As we get deeper into the rankings, you'll find some receivers like Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, and Alec Pierce well ahead of consensus rankings, while Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, and Davante Adams are lower than you'll usually see. We can expect plenty more shakeups once training camp starts. Things will change quickly.

Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

7. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

10. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

11. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

12. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

13. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

14. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

15. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

16. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

17. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

18. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

19. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

20. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

22. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

24. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

25. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

26. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

27. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

28. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

29. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

30. Marvin Harrison, Jr, Arizona Cardinals

31. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

32. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

33. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

34. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

35. Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

When it comes to wide receivers, you'll usually start more of them than any other position. Because of that, you have to hit on both your studs and your sleepers if you want to win a fantasy championship. Don't be afraid to take some big swings and go after your guys at this position. There will be a ton of wideouts who will vastly outperform their draft value each and every season.

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