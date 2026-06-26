2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Falls Out Of The Top 3
The 2026 fantasy football season is getting closer in a hurry. With the season now just over two months away, we are once again updating our fantasy rankings. Next up are the wide receivers. This is where the bulk of your team's fantasy points will likely come from. They have huge upside with a lot more options than you have at other positions.
We are standing strong with some of our boldest rankings here. Rashee Rice is staying at No. 7 despite his offseason issues, and we are keeping Malik Nabers inside of our top-10 despite his injury concerns. That could always change, but for now, we aren't concerned about these young stars.
After being traded to the New England Patriots and paired with Drake Maye, AJ Brown has climbed into the top-five with DeVonta Smith falling just outside the WR1s back in Philadelphia. That trade will likely be the biggest of the fantasy offseason.
As we get deeper into the rankings, you'll find some receivers like Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, and Alec Pierce well ahead of consensus rankings, while Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, and Davante Adams are lower than you'll usually see. We can expect plenty more shakeups once training camp starts. Things will change quickly.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
5. AJ Brown, New England Patriots
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
7. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
10. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
11. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
12. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
13. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
15. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
16. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
17. DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
18. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
19. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
20. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
22. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
24. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
25. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
26. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
27. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
28. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
29. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
30. Marvin Harrison, Jr, Arizona Cardinals
31. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
32. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
33. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
34. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
35. Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
When it comes to wide receivers, you'll usually start more of them than any other position. Because of that, you have to hit on both your studs and your sleepers if you want to win a fantasy championship. Don't be afraid to take some big swings and go after your guys at this position. There will be a ton of wideouts who will vastly outperform their draft value each and every season.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21