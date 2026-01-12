Ja’Marr Chase & Puka Nacua Lead 2026 Fantasy Football Top 5 Wide Receivers

The 2025 fantasy football season is behind us, and it's never too soon to start looking ahead to next season. One of the most important positions to rank during the offseason is the wide receivers. The top wideouts are the most consistent fantasy options in the game, and it is important to get them right. These are the top five wide receivers for 2026.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

We are sticking with Chase in 2026. Despite all the early-season issues with the Bengals' offense, Chase still finished as the WR4 overall in 2025. Assuming Joe Burrow is healthy in 2026, which, granted, could be a dangerous assumption, Chase should be back on top next year. Their defense also isn't going to get significantly better because they spent all their money elsewhere and still have to invest in the offensive line as well. This should be the perfect scenario we were hoping for this season.

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Nacua is a volume machine and extremely productive. In 2025, he finished as the WR1 overall despite missing a game. However, we do have concerns with him, though. Health has been an issue for him going back to his college days, and it's hard to imagine that Matthew Stafford has another MVP-caliber season in him. Stafford could even retire after this season. That could hurt Nacua's production enough to bump him from the top spot down to second.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the Dallas Cowboys game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

St. Brown is a tremendous talent and has proven that he is an elite fantasy option year in and year out. Again this season, he finished as the WR3 overall. We have been given no reason to believe he won't be just as good next season. He has become the face of consistency and is at No. 3 because he is a better player than anyone ranked below him.

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN makes us a bit nervous at No. 4, but we couldn't drop him any lower. He had a tremendous season; however, we are a bit concerned that he could come back down to earth next season. In 2025, he finished as the WR2 overall, so we can't drop him any further. Still, we do have some concerns. This reminds us of James Cook after last season, and that worked out great for fantasy owners in 2026.

5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lamb is at No. 4, but there are a few people nipping at his heels. It will be interesting to see what happens with George Pickens this offseason and how it impacts Lamb. Other wideouts could also make a big jump, most notably Justin Jefferson, depending on his quarterback situation.

