Top 10 Picks in 2026 Fantasy Football Leagues Featuring Bijan Robinson & Puka Nacua

The fantasy football season may have just ended recently, but it's never too soon to start looking forward to the next fantasy season. We are going to look at the first round of single quarterback, PPR, redrafts for next season. This is our way-too-early 10-round mock draft for 2026.

1. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is the best running back in the NFL, and his stock is going to rise even higher this season, with Tyler Allgeier expected to leave in free agency for a starting job somewhere else. He'll be the top pick in fantasy drafts next season and deservingly so.

2. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gibbs is in a similar situation to Robinson, with David Montgomery potentially heading out of Detroit. That isn't a lock, but it seems more likely than not. If Gibbs is projected for a huge workload, he'll be locked in as the second overall pick.

3. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua has been a monster this season and sees incredible volume. He will be locked in as the first wide receiver off the board. However, if Matthew Stafford ends up retiring after this season, it could shake things up.

4. WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

We are giving Chase the edge over a few other great players because, at the end of the day, he's the better player. We've seen him do it many times, and even with concerns about Joe Burrow's healthy, he proved this season he could get it done with a quarterback like Joe Flacco.

5. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

JSN had a breakout season, and we don't see any reason his situation will change in Seattle this offseason. He is a fantasy monster, especially in PPR leagues. This season was enough to jump him over some big stars.

6. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

In 2026, we're going to run into the same concerns we ran into heading into 2025. Health is going to be a concern, and we are going to hear the narrative about how the fantasy RB1 overall doesn't repeat, how he gets hurt every other year, and his age and workload. He could be more of a wild card by the time we get to the summer.

7. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor was great this season before falling off a cliff once Daniel Jones got injured by the standard he had set. Currently, we have him at pick No. 7, but we wouldn't be shocked if he creeps up a bit.

8. RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Achane would be higher if not for all the uncertainty in Miami. There are questions surrounding both the coaching staff and quarterback, which raises concerns about how Achane might be utilized. His value could drastically climb or fall over the next few months or even weeks.

9. RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

This season did a lot for Cook's stock. He proved that 2024 wasn't just some outlier year that he couldn't repeat. He could climb even higher than this by the time we are actually drafting.

10. WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

We are sneaking Lamb in here over a few other big names that could definitely end up being ahead of him. Guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trey McBride, and a number of other players could steal this spot. George Pickens' future will also impact his fantasy stock.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: