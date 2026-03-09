Chiefs Land Kenneth Walker: What It Actually Means for 2026 Fantasy Football Leagues

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III on the opening day of the legal tampering period of the new NFL season. This deal will be made official on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 PM EST. Of all the deals that will be signed this offseason, this one could have the biggest impact on fantasy football. Walker agreed to a three-year $43.05 million contract with Kansas City.

Fantasy Football Impact

Super Bowl MVP RB Kenneth Walker is signing with Kansas City, per source. pic.twitter.com/VvDB9Yna5W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has been searching for a true top running back for years, and it looks like they finally found their guy. We had them projected to draft Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love in the upcoming NFL Draft, but that clearly won't be the case. Their offense has struggled the past few seasons, much in part due to a lack of rushing attack, with the head coach Andy Reid trying to make it work with an injured Isiah Pacheco and an aging Kareem Hunt.

This move will undoubtedly spike Walker's fantasy value, where he not only lands in a fantastic system for fantasy running backs, but where he can also serve as a bell-cow back. As long as Walker holds up physically with the Chiefs, he should be great. We expect him to work his way into the fantasy RB1 conversation this offseason.

RB Isiah Pacheco, FA

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This move all but ensures that Pacheco is out in Kansas City. They could still bring Hunt back to serve as a backup, but Pacheco will look to get a chance to be a starter elsewhere. The pitch for Pacheco is that his struggles were injury-related and not a talent issue. He never looked the same after breaking his leg in 2024. Still, if you can't succeed in Kansas City, it is damaging to your value. We expect him to land somewhere as part of a committee in the coming days.

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet is a candidate to start the season on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in the playoffs. However, with Walker gone, he could finally get his shot to be a near-every-down back in Seattle. However, we don't want to jump the gun yet. A lot can still happen in both free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. We expect them to bring in a running back with the uncertainty surrounding Charbonnet's health, but how much they invest in a running back could be very telling about his dynasty value moving forward.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: