This NBA Mock Draft Watches Darius Acuff Jr. Pave the Way as the Future of the League

March Madness is a glorious sight to see every single year. Not only do we get to see upsets galore, but we also get to see the top teams and top players. This year's NBA Draft class is primed to be one of the best that we have seen in a very long time. From the likes of AJ Dybantsa to Darius Acuff Jr. and beyond, we pay close attention to the stars in the making during the tournament. Today, we mock the NBA draft with a randomized draft lottery.

1.1 — Brooklyn Nets

Darius Acuff Jr., Guard (Arkansas)

Darius Acuff Jr. plays just like him... pic.twitter.com/UwnbsF71V7 — Underdog (@Underdog) March 14, 2026

The hype surrounding Acuff Jr. is astronomical at the moment. We can make a very good case that Acuff Jr. is the best college basketball guard since John Wall and Kemba Walker. The Nets will splash on Acuff Jr. here, and he will immediately insert himself as a top-20 guard in fantasy basketball.

1.2 — Utah Jazz

AJ Dybantsa, Forward (BYU)

Dybantsa very well may stay in Utah, going from BYU to the Jazz. Dybantsa last scored 35 points in his final game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament. He set rare scoring marks all season long. Dybantsa is NBA-ready, and he will rise to become among the better fantasy basketball small forwards very quickly.

1.3 — Sacramento Kings

Cameron Boozer, Forward (Duke)

Boozer reminds me very much of Duke's old friend, Paolo Banchero. Boozer can do it all, from shooting, passing, rebounding, and defending. At 6'9", he may continue to grow even further, making Boozer a weapon of mass destruction. Off the bat, his fantasy basketball upside is a tad more volatile as NBA-ready, but less ready as Acuff Jr. and Dybantsa.

1.4 — Washington Wizards

Darryn Peterson, Guard (Kansas)

Peterson risks falling from the potential No. 1 overall pick to outside the top 10. That is less likely to happen, but it very well can, given the weird antics all season long. Peterson is as NBA-ready as Acuff Jr. and Dybantsa, with an NBA-ready, equal scoring skill set.

1.5 — LA Clippers via Indiana Pacers

Caleb Wilson, Forward (UNC)

Wilson is lanky at 6'10" and still growing at 19 years of age. He can score, rebound, and block, and that makes him a truly elite prospect. Wilson is one of five prospects who could legitimately go No. 1. Wilson will have to find his role within his drafted team, but once he does, he can be an elite NBA asset.

1.6 — Dallas Mavericks

Keaton Wagler, Guard (Illinois)

Wagler's stock may continue to rise throughout the NCAA Tournament. Illinois blew out its first-round opponent as they gun for a Final Four appearance. Wagler is crafty, high-IQ, and dominant on the perimeter. This makes him very attractive in fantasy basketball, especially as a co-star to Cooper Flagg.

1.7 — Atlanta Hawks

Kingston Flemings, Guard (Houston)

The Hawks need a defender, primarily a big-man rim protector. They cannot get one at 7th overall, as no big man is worth this pick. The Hawks will snag an elite backcourt defender in Fleming, who is often projected as a top-5 pick. Flemings' value in fantasy basketball will be mid-tier.

1.8 — Memphis Grizzlies

Nate Ament, Forward (Tennessee)

Ament is lanky and effective, as some compare him to Kevin Durant. That is a stretch, but the man has the body to dominate the NBA scene, which makes him quickly fantasy-viable.

1.9 — Chicago Bulls

Mikel Brown Jr., Guard (Louisville)

The Bulls right now have way too many guards on their team. However, they will likely modify this lineup quite a bit come this offseason. Brown Jr. may very well be the best pure guard in the draft outside of Acuff Jr. He shall only get better, thus giving Brown Jr. a top-8 guard ceiling over the next 2-3 years.

1.10 — Milwaukee Bucks

Labaron Philon, Guard (Alabama)

A playmaking guard in Philon would greatly complement Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is exactly what this team needs. Adding Philon to Ryan Rollins and Giannis shall bring the Bucks back to a 4-6 team in the East. Philon's fantasy basketball value will not be sky-high, but will definitely be a top-25 guard, if not higher, in due time.

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