2026 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Lottery Odds and Fantasy Basketball’s Future Stars

The NBA gathered its confidants on Monday to break regular-season ties, thus confirming the lottery odds. Next month, the teams in the lottery will gather to determine the 2026 NBA Draft order. Today, we bounce off of those odds and mark up a new mock draft, going 1-16 in order of most to least likely to achieve the highest possible pick. Below is how 2026 fantasy basketball may ultimately play out.

1.1 — Washington Wizards

AJ Dybantsa projects heavily to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Wizards have a 14% chance to get this pick, and get Dybantsa with it. He expects to be an immediate star.

1.2 — Indiana Pacers

Darryn Peterson has varying projections in his draft position. Despite on-and-off-court woes in 2025-26 with Kansas, Peterson is generally hailed as the 2nd best player in the draft, ready to pounce as an elite scorer and, perhaps, the best in the class if not for Dybantsa.

1.3 — Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Boozer is loved or hated; no in between. He reminds us of Paolo Banchero; a player of pure bully-ball, overphysicaling his opponents,.

1.4 — Utah Jazz

Caleb Wilson comes into the draft injured. However, Wilson shone at UNC this season, able to do it all from scoring mid and close range to using his length for elite defense. He will go top-4 more times than not.

1.5 — Sacramento Kings

Darius Acuff Jr. is our favorite player in the draft. His defense prevents him from going 1st overall. However, he is the best scorer, pound-for-pound, in the draft, lacking the size of Dybantsa and Peterson, but being the absolute best guard in this class.

1.6 — Memphis Grizzlies

Keaton Wagler has a lot more before he ever reaches his ceiling. The raw ability is there as a combo guard with good size and strength. Wagler could become a top-3 player in this draft in his best-case scenario.

1.7 — Atlanta Hawks

Kingston Flemings declared for the NBA Draft this week, and he will not look back. He is a prototypical guard, able to do it all between scoring, defense, and passing.

1.8 — Dallas Mavericks

Nate Ament is raw and has a very high ceiling as a power forward. He has a great jump shot, and as he gets bigger, Ament will dominate at the rim. He reminds me very slightly of Giannis.

1.9 — Chicago Bulls

Mikel Brown Jr. can be argued to be the second-best guard, ahead of Fleming. He failed to play in March Madness due to injury, but he has it all.

1.10 — Milwaukee Bucks

Brayden Burries is one of the few non-freshmen coming into the draft. He is a sharpshooter from Arizona, just what Giannis needs.

1.11 — Golden State Warriors

Karim Lopez may be the first player to go overseas. Lopez is from New Zealand and is a high-upside wing player. That fills him in as a day-one Warriors starter.

1.12 — Oklahoma City Thunder

Yaxel Lendeborg lands with a team that may go back-to-back as NBA Champions. He is older with a great shot, but would be more rotational with the Thunder.

1.13 —Miami Heat

Thomas Haugh was among Florida's best players in 2026 and won a title with them in 2025. Haugh is a mid-size power forward who pairs great with Bam Adebayo and will likely get plenty of playing time, ideally with Giannis if Pat Riley can get that done.

1.14 — Charlotte Hornets

Andy Mara is our big man in the draft. The 7'3" center will pair with Ryan Kalkbrenner to be the tallest duo in the NBA.

1.15 — Chicago Bulls

Hannes Steinbach is lesser-known, having played in Washington, not making the NCAA Tournament. The 19-year-old German is very raw, but with huge upside. The Bulls really need a big man so that the impact can be sooner rather than later.

1.16 — Memphis Grizzlies

Labaron Philon is another elite guard and scorer. He seems a step below Acuff Jr. and Brown Jr., and his eye-catching pop is evident, but Philon shall be a great 6th man for this young Grizzlies team.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: