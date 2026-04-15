2026 NFL Draft Defensive End Rankings Featuring Rueben Bain Jr. & Zion Young

The defensive end position in the NFL brings some explosive player makers who offer impact value in sacks and disrupting the passing game. Last year, Myles Garrett set the NFL record in sacks (23) with 60 tackles/assists and three forced fumbles. He scored 182.00 fantasy points (33rd) in basic IDP scoring (tackles, sacks, and interceptions). Here’s a look at the defensive ends who ranked in the top five:

Maxx Crosby, LV (73 tackles, 10 sacks, and one interception)

Aidan Hutchinson, DET (54 tackles, 14.5 sacks, one interception)

Danielle Hunter, HOU (54 tackles and 15 sacks)

Will Anderson, HOU (54 tackles and 12 sacks)

For reference, the top four linebackers last season scored over 270.00 fantasy points from tackles, sacks, and interceptions.

In the 3-4 defensive alignments, NFL teams are looking for defensive ends between 285 and 310 lbs. Their goal is to tie up offensive linemen in the run game, allowing linebackers to attack run lanes. The best pass rushers in this setup come from the outside linebacker position.

For defenses that use 4-3 setups, two defensive ends tend to have less size (265 to 280 lbs.), allowing defenses to attack from the outside with athletic speed rushers. At the same time, they must control the edge in the run game.

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers’ defense had a league low of 20 sacks. The Jets (25) and Panthers (26) also struggled to get to the quarterback. New York was the most exposed in pass coverage, based on them allowing a league high 36 passing touchdowns.

When looking for top fantasy defenses, a top pass rusher, paired with elite cornerbacks, can lead to winning turnovers and sacks, creating potential defensive scores.

DE Rueben Bain, Miami (6’2” and 265 lbs.)

Over three seasons at Miami of Florida, Bain started 36 games while missing four contests in 2024 due to a calf/hamstring issue. He finished his college career with 67 tackles, 54 assists, 20.5 sacks, and one interception over 38 matchups. Bain plays with a nastiness to his game, leading to an attacking style of play with his hands and strength. He has limited reach but a goal to win early after the snap. His vision and feel must improve against the run, while also lacking an every-down motor and the closing speed to own the outside vs. running backs.

DE Keldric Faulk, Auburn (6’6” and 275 lbs.)

Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (DL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Faulk appears to be the top defensive end prospect for 3-4 alignments. He made 32 starts over the past three seasons at Auburn, leading to 73 tackles, 36 assists, and 10 sacks. At age 20, his power and size have yet to reach their peak, suggesting a higher ceiling player. Faulk should naturally add more punch to his attack, which already has edges in physical attributes and his foundation skill set. The depth of his pass rush needs another club to help combat his shortfall in beating defenders on the outside with speed and quickness.

DE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (6’3” and 260 lbs.)

For an NFL team looking for an attacking pass rusher and an arsenal of weapons, Mesidor should stand tall in this year's draft class. He brings vision, motor, and rhythm to his pass rush, while offering acceleration off the edge. Offenses will look to attack him with power in the run game, but his defense should grade as plus in this area. Mesidor enters the NFL at age 25, with almost a lost season in 2023 due to torn ligaments in his feet. He’s played in 65 college games, leading to 123 tackles, 85 assists, and 35.5 sacks (12.5 in 2025). Unfortunately, Mesidor’s game may not translate as well in the NFL.

DE Zion Young, Missouri (6’6” and 260 lbs.)

Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Young has a better skill set for 3-4 defense if he can add the needed bulk and maintain the same level of play. His success is driven by power, strength, and high octane, but he falls short of NFL expectations in foot speed and coverage area. Young is at his best when being the top dog, attacking the line of scrimmage, but physical offensive linemen will force him to secondary moves, which lack winning pizzazz. He projects better against the run than getting to the quarterback. Over four seasons (46 games) at Michigan State and Missouri, Young made 50 tackles with 81 assists and 11.5 sacks.

DE Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6’4” and 260 lbs.)

Jacas lacks a sexy toolbox to attack the quarterback position. He’ll hold the fort with power, strength, and attack. Over four seasons with the Fighting Illini, Jacas made 43 starts, resulting in 97 tackles, 86 assists, and 27 sacks. His career started at linebacker from 2022 to 2024. His pass rush needs at least one go-to move while adding a better plan and tempo to his attacks. Jacas has the feel of a “do your job player.”

DE T.J. Parker, Clemson (6’4” and 265 lbs.)

After flashing in the pass rush in 2024 (11.0 sacks), Parker returns to his freshman play (5.5 sacks) last season (5.0 sacks). He made 71 tackles and delivered 55 assists over his 39 career games at Clemson. Parker is another power player who lacks the foundation of moves to consistently win in the pass rush at the next level. His quickness isn’t elite, but his fight in traffic ups his production.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: