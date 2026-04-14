2026 NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Prospect Rankings Featuring Kayden McDonald

In the fantasy market, the least valuable defensive player is most likely a defensive lineman due to their lower ceiling in tackles, sacks, and creating turnovers. In a basic IDP scoring system (tackles, sacks, and interceptions), Jeffrey Simmons was the top interior lineman in 2025. He made 15 starts for the Titans, leading to 67 combined tackles, 11 sacks, and no interceptions (144.50 fantasy points by Pro Football Reference Stats). Here’s a look at the other four defensive linemen who ranked in the top 5 last season:

Cameron Heyward, PIT – 78 tackles and 3.5 sacks

Derrick Brown, CAR – 73 tackles and 5.0 sacks

Jordan Davis, PHI – 72 tackles and 4.5 sacks

Bryron Murphy, SEA – 62 tackles and 7.0 sacks

With the 2026 NFL Draft being less than 10 days away, I wanted to take a look at the top defensive linemen and give a mental picture of what NFL teams are looking for when building the interior of their defensive line.

In the 3-4 defensive alignments, a nose tackle is required to attack both sides of the center position with a goal of stopping the run or forcing a ball carrier to an open that is expected to be filled by a linebacker or attacking safety on run downs. This player can power up the middle and pressure the quarterback, but his first responsibility is to be a run clogger/stopper. As a result, a top nose tackle tends to be beefy with nimble feet and plenty of power. These players bring plenty of size (over 330 lbs.)

For defenses that use 4-3 setups, two defensive tackles will look to beat offensive linemen in single gaps to stuff the run or, at the very least, close down an expected hole. They are required to fire upfield and win with quickness and strength. NFL teams will target players who weigh in around 300 lbs. (Jeffery Simmons – 6’4” and 305 lbs.).

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals (479/2,500/18 – 5.2 YPC) and New York Giants (465/2,470/21 – 5.3 YPC) allowed the most rushing yards in the league. The Dallas Cowboys (452/2,133/24 – 4.7 YPC) gave up the most rushing touchdowns, followed by the Buffalo Bills (450/2,315/22 – 5.1 YPC).

Best 2026 NFL Draft Defensive Linemen

Here’s a look at the top defensive tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft Class:

NT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (6’2” and 325 lbs.)

Over the past two seasons for the Buckeyes, McDonald played in 30 games (only one season of starting), leading to 38 tackles and 47 assists while delivering only three sacks. His best value will come from defending the run, but his foundation skill set needs work. He plays with vision, with the talent to beat defenders to fill gaps. At this point in his career, getting the quarterback has been a problem. McDonald was the top defensive lineman in the Big Ten in 2025.

NT Caleb Banks, Florida (6’6” and 325 Lbs.)

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023 | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

A broken left foot led to Banks only suiting up for three games last season. He had developed into a nose tackle who brings range and quickness after the snap. His punch grades well, but Banks must improve when being engaged and against double teams. Better technique and experience should raise his all-around ceiling, especially adding value to the pass rush. Over the past three seasons at Florida, Banks made 24 starts, leading to 20 tackles, 28 assists, and 5.5 sacks.

Don't forget to check out the top offensive linemen entering the 2026 NFL Draft!

DT Peter Woods, Clemson (6’3” and 300 lbs.)

Over the past two seasons, Woods made 22 starts over 23 games for Clemson, resulting in 41 tackles, 43 assists, and 5.5 sacks. He has yet to reach his ceiling, but parts of his game do have limitations – reach and depth of moves. His vision helps his versatility, and defensive coordinators will be able to create winnable windows for him in the pass rush. Woods brings strength and rhythm off the snap with the fight to turn early losses into stalemates. He must improve his base

NT Christen Miller, Georgia (6’4” and 320 lbs.)

Miller saw action over the past three seasons for the Bulldogs, leading to 24 starts over the past two years with 31 tackles, 33 assists, and four sacks. He attacks off the snaps, creating disruption, and wins when matching up with man-on-man assignments. Miller has limited range and reach while needing to develop into immoveable force in the middle of a defensive line. His vision and anticipation grade as assets, allowing him to slow down ball carries outside his initial alignment.

NT Domonique Orange, Iowa State (6’2” and 320 lbs.)

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones gave Orange 24 starts over the past three seasons, with half coming in 2025. He has 32 tackles, 34 assists, and one sack over 50 career games. His game is built on firing off the snaps with quickness and foundation, allowing Orange to be an early down run stopper. Offensive linemen must be ready to take on his heat while understanding that he will own his little piece of real estate on the field. Orange has brought very little in the past rush at this point in his career. His range is limited, and he doesn’t break up enough dances when engaged with an offensive lineman.

DT Zxavian Harris, Mississippi (6’8” and 330 Lbs.)

Harris comes to the NFL with some baggage off the field, which will lead to some teams avoiding him on draft day. He has the look of a rising power player who can control the run game in the middle of the line of scrimmage and add sneaky value to a pass run. Harris will need to develop a more control attack to make sure his aggression doesn’t give offensive linemen the early advantage in leverage. His technique and foundation skill set need some refinement. He had right foot surgery in mid-March. Over four seasons at Ole Miss, Harris had 59 tackles, 64 assists, and 5.5 sacks over 52 games (25 starts).

NT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech (6’4” and 320 lbs.)

Hunter will earn his keep in the NFL by standing tall at the line of scrimmage against the run. He won’t give offensive linemen fits with his quickness and aggression, but his strength and reach will allow him to hold his ground and wait for the opportunity to finish off ball carries. Defense will require him to own the middle of the line of scrimmage on early downs. Any value in the pass rush will come from his power and bully mentality. Hunter made 39 starts over the past three seasons for UFC and Texas Tech, resulting in 82 tackles, 90 assists, and 6.5 sacks over 52 games.

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