2026 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings: Top 5 Pass Rushers Including Arvell Reese

The linebacker position in the NFL has a wide range of responsibilities and skill sets. Each option is important to team building, but impact pass rushers on the outside draw with three-down value draw a lot of interest in the NFL draft. The best fantasy options are the high-volume tacking machines. Last season, Jordyn Brooks (MIA) led the NFL in combined tackles (183) while picking up 3.5 sacks. He scored 288.50 fantasy points in basic IDP scoring (tackles, sacks, and interceptions).

Here are the other linebackers that ranked in the top five in fantasy points last season:

Jack Campbell, DET (176 tackles and five sacks)

Devin White, LV (174 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception)

Bobby Wagner, WAS (162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions)

Carson Schwesinger, CLE (156 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions)

Brian Burns (NYG) led the linebackers in sacks (16.5) while delivering 67 combined tackles. He scored 166.50 fantasy points. Nik Bonito (DEN) finished second in linebacker sacks (14.0), just ahead of Tuli Tuipulotu (LAC – 13.0).

Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowed the most receiving yards (79/860/4 on 92 targets) to running backs. The Ravens (99/792/3 on 119 targets) and Seahawks (98/646/2 on 128 targets) allowed the most catches. The Packers and Chargers were the only two teams not to allow a receiving touchdown to a running back in 2025.

In 3-4 defensive alignments, the outside linebackers are required to rush the quarterback, along with controlling the perimeter of a defense in run support. Vision, speed, and power are ideal traits for these edge pass rushers.

2026 NFL Draft Top 5 Linebackers

Here are the top outside edge pass rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft class (not including defensive ends):

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State (6’4” and 240 lbs.)

Over the past two seasons for the Buckeyes, Reese made 16 starts (30 games), leading to 52 tackles, 60 assists, and 13.5 sacks. He brings elite speed (4.46 40-yard dash) while coming to the NFL at age 20. His foundation skill set for rushing the quarterback is high, with potentially a much higher gear once Reese develops his moves and adds more strength and bulk. His read/react vision will improve with more experience. He plays well in coverage, but needs to be quicker at picking up his assignment in zones. Reese has the tools to create wins over a large portion of the field.

LB David Bailey, Texas Tech (6’4” and 250 lbs.)

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bailey projects to be disrupter in the pass rush and run game. He gets off the ball with vision, quickness, and a plan. His ceiling will be tied to the development of his secondary pass-rushing moves, but Bailey must improve against the run. Offense will attack him with power in the run game as a way to slow down his roll upfield after the snap. He ran a 4.50 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

The next step in his development is reading what offenses want to do with the ball against him (force him to make mistakes in coverage or over-commit to a run lane). Bailey could use a higher layer of nastiness to his game. Over 46 games (29 starts) at Stanford and Texas Tech, he made 105 tackles with 58 assists and 29.0 sacks (14.5 in 2025).

LB Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (6’3” and 250 lbs.)

Howell has worked in multiple defense roles (DL, LB, and DE) over his five seasons at Bowling Green and Texas A&M. He has two top-tier outputs in sacks (2023 – 9.5 and 2025 – 11.5) while finishing his college career with 73 tackles, 54 assists, 27 sacks, and one interception. His value in the run game has flaws, suggesting a rotational pass-rushing role early in his NFL career. Howell has the talent to win on the outside with his pass rush, while having winning moves to counter back to the inside. His attack could be helped by changing his tempo and the development of his hands.

LB Malachi Lawrence, UCF (6’4” and 255 lbs.)

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the last three seasons at the University of Central Florida, Lawrence made 22 starts in 36 games, resulting in 47 tackles, 25 assists, and 19.5 sacks. He gets after the quarterback with quickness, tools, and success, but Lawrence must create more wins with power when stalemated by an offensive lineman. His engine runs hot with many gears. He’s trailing in his understanding of his role in run support, leading to him getting out of position on some plays.

LB Derrick Moore, Michigan (6’4” and 255 lbs.)

Moore comes to the NFL with concerns about his run defense. He must embrace the dirty work required to get to the ball carrier rather than hoping for a clean lane to running backs. Moore is a power-based pass rusher who offered the most value when attacking the line of scrimmage. His vision and understanding of play development grade well. The next step in his development will be adding secondary pass-rushing moves. Moore doesn’t create enough wins off the snap with his foot speed. Over four seasons at Michigan (24 starts over 53 games, he made 62 tackles with 33 assists and 21.0 sacks (10.0 in 2025).

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: